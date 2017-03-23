—

AUSTRALIAN rapper and songwriter Davey Duzit has just released his new single and music video ‘Wet Dream’ (feat. Jorge Roman). The single is the first from his upcoming EP.

London-based Duzit grew up listening to hip hop and quickly fell in love with it. In 2013, he put pen to paper and started writing and recording songs in his bedroom at home.

Queer hip hop has been making waves in the US over the last few years, but is yet to see much popularity from Australian artists. Duzit’s brand of unapologetic, hypersexual, no-holds-barred hip-hop is here and he’s just getting started.

In early 2014, he decided to spend three months in New York City, the birth place of hip-hop, recording with a variety of producers, performing, and mastering his craft.

Duzit’s first single ‘Reckless’ was featured on the DownUnderGround Mix Tape Volume 2. His Lost Boy EP has been played on community radio across Melbourne.

He released his new music video for ‘Wet Dream’ this week.