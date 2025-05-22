Queer Screen Announce Competition For Emerging Filmmakers

For the first time, Queer Screen has announced an Emerging Feature Competition for the 12th Queer Screen Film Fest, scheduled to take place in August.

Open to directors presenting their first or second feature film with LGBTIQA+ theme and characters, the competition winner will receive a cash prize of AUD $2,500.

“This new juried competition for emerging filmmakers is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting new LGBTIQ+ voices and talent, and lifting up fresh cinematic voices,” said newly appointed Programming and Industry Manager, Andrew Wilkie.

“Even as LGBTIQ+ representation has increased in mainstream film and TV, independent cinema is still where some of the most authentic and personal stories are being told by and for queer people. This competition will allow us to uplift these unique and groundbreaking voices, and bring their films to Sydney audiences as part of Queer Screen Film Fest.”

Queer Screen offers a number of filmmaker initiatives to help support filmmakers to bring LGBTIQ+ films to the screen, including My Queer Career, the Queer Screen Completion Fund, and the annual Queer Screen Pitch Off short film pitching competition, which have collectively awarded more than $250,000 to young queer filmmakers.

Wilkie latest to join Queer Screen team

Andrew Wilkie is a recent addition to the Queer Screen team, joining recently appointed CEO Benson Wu as the organisation’s Programming and Industry Manager.

“I’m both honoured and thrilled to step into this role, continuing my long association with the organisation,” Wilkie said.

“I’m excited to work alongside our new CEO, Benson Wu, as we continue to uplift

and celebrate LGBTIQ+ films from around the world. At a time when our community

is facing increased persecution and attempts to silence us, it’s more important than

ever to bring authentic LGBTIQ+ voices to our screens.”

Wilkie will lead the development and delivery of Queer Screen’s curatorial vision across its signature events, the Mardi Gras Film Festival and Queer Screen Film Festival, as well as year-round pop-up screenings, regional tours, and special partner events.

“Andrew has been part of Queer Screen for a long time—starting as a volunteer and later joining the staff, contributing across multiple festivals and teams over the years,” said Queer Screen CEO Benson Wu.

“I’m excited to have him step into this leadership role and bring his creative vision and expertise to the table. I look forward to seeing the impact he’ll make in further expanding Queer Screen’s vision.”

Co-Chairs of Queer Screen, Abs Osseiran and Angela Ruchin, also expressed their enthusiasm for Andrew’s appointment, highlighting his long standing contributions and creative leadership within the organisation.

“We are incredibly proud to support and promote the talent that exists within Queer Screen. Andrew has been curating amazing programs for years, and we’re excited to see him step into this new leadership role. His creative vision and passion for queer storytelling are a perfect fit for this next chapter in Queer Screen’s journey,” said Osseiran and Ruchin.

Speaking to Star Observer, Wilkie said it was important that Queer Screen continues to do everything they can to create opportunities for LGBTQIA+ filmmakers.

“This [Emerging Feature Competition] is the first step in Benson and I’s vision to turn Queer Screen Film Fest into a hub for LGBTIQ+ creatives and audiences to meet.”

Submissions are now open and will close on 11 June 2025.