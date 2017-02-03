—

GENDER fluid star Ruby Rose has recently opened up about her feelings on sexuality, marriage, and activism.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she spoke about being in touch with her own sexuality and the way that shapes her experiences.

“I’m very confident and in tune with my sexuality,” Rose said.

“I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world people can’t be. I’m lucky I can explore. I have a very healthy sex life, and there’s something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world.”

On activism, she said: “There are things that I’m always going to be very vocal about, like LGBTQ and animal rights.

“I have a platform and I can open up a dialogue, but I also know that I’m just an actor. I’m just another person with an opinion no better than anyone else’s opinion. I don’t overanalyse. I just write from the heart, post it, and hope for the best. Then I move on.”

On the subject of marriage, Rose acknowledged she has been linked romantically to a number of different stars.

“According to the news, I’ve been engaged five times,” she joked.

“For me, marriage is more about equal rights than the act of getting married. When you don’t have equal rights, it trickles down to kids who think ‘my aunt’s gay so she can’t get married’, or ‘I’m weird because I feel the same way’. So it’s important to break down that barrier.

“I’m more interested in having a loving, healthy, long-term relationship with someone I might want to have kids with someday.”

Rose is set to appear in the fifth season of Orange is the New Black on Netflix this summer.