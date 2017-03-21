—

SUPERMODEL of the world and Drag Race host RuPaul Charles is getting a TV show based on his life.

J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot is teaming up with World of Wonder, which produces Drag Race, on a half-hour dramedy set around the drag icon’s rise to stardom, according to Deadline.

Set in the Reagan-era 1980s, the show will track RuPaul’s start as a club kid in New York City, having been born in San Diego and attended college in Atlanta.

It was in New York where RuPaul ascended, doing genderfuck drag in punk rock bands and later transitioning to a drag style inspired by sex workers leading into the 1990s.

The show will be written by Gary Lennon, who is an executive producer on the series Power and has written for Orange is the New Black, The Shield and Justified.

The project is still in development and will soon be shopped around to various networks.

The news comes on the heels of RuPaul‘s Drag Race‘s U.S. network move from LGBTI channel Logo to the more widely available VH1.

Similarly, in Australia, streaming service Stan has announced it will fast-track the upcoming ninth season of Drag Race, taking over broadcast rights previously held by Foxtel.

As is his custom, Ru has been busy of late. The multi-hyphenate queen has a new album, American, available for pre-order on iTunes (wink).

RuPaul also won an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program back in September.

Charles also recently revealed in an interview that he had secretly married his Australian partner, Georges LeBar, in January.

Watch the trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 below.