Saskatchewan Officials Invite Chappell Roan To Visit After Viral Lyric

Saskatchewan officials have invited Chappell Roan to visit them up north after the sapphic superstar referenced the place they call home in a new song.

The Canadian province is referenced in the second single Roan has released this year, The Subway, a dreamy, yearning, break up anthem with a bridge that’s made for belting while tears stream down your cheeks.

A studio recording of the song has been hotly anticipated ever since she performed it for the first time at the Governor’s Ball more than a year ago, dressed iconically as the Statue of Liberty, green body paint and all. Last week, fans finally got what they had been clamouring for, with Roan dropping the single on Friday.

The lyrics have Roan promising to move to Canada, haunted by the spectre of her green-haired ex on New York’s subway system: “I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain’t gone / well, fuck this city, I’m movin’ to Saskatchewan.”

Turns out that Saskatchewan was absolutely delighted at the mention, with the Shadow Minister for 2SLGBTQ Affairs Nathaniel Teed sending a message to Roan’s management, extending an offical invitation.

“I’m reaching out on behalf of the Official Opposition in Saskatchewan, Canada – the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party – A party that has long fought for the rights of working people, the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and marginalized groups across our province,” he wrote.

“Chappell’s viral lyric in her song The Subway about moving to Saskatchewan sparked unexpected joy here and a real sense of connection. We’d love to turn that moment into something tangible.”

As well as being the first 2SLGBTQ Affairs minister, Teed is also the first openly gay Member of the Legislative Assembly in the province’s history, somehow making this story even more heartwarming.

Roan invited to join officials in giving “an unapologetic middle finger to bigotry”

Teed noted that while Saskatchewan has historically been a “haven for queer people”, the province’s conservative government has been harming trans and queer youth, pointing specifically to the passing of Bill 137 2023.

Also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, the bill erases trans identities in schools by requiring parental consent before staff can refer to children under 16 with their preferred pronouns or name. The bill also removes third-party sex education, meaning the responsibility for comprehensive sexuality and relationship falls to unequipped and overworked teachers.

Teed said that he wanted to collaborate with Roan and offer “an unapologetic middle finger to bigotry and signals to queer and trans people across this province- especially youth- that they are not alone!”

He even recruited the Saskatchewan New Democrats leader Carla Beck for a video, who said that the mention in The Subway meant “more than you can know”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathaniel Teed (@nathanielteed)

Roan’s pretty busy these days, but fingers crossed she can find the time to hang out with the Saskatchewan New Democrats for an hour or two during her next North American tour.