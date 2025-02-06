brute.club presents Rogue: Mega MG Meat-Up

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 6, 2025
brute.club presents Rogue: Mega MG Meat-Up
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Attention all fetish enthusiasts! Prepare yourself for bulging jocks, sports and all things fetish with Rogue’s XL takeover only at brute.club

Sweat it out on the d-floor to 8 hours of dark and dirty tech and house beats with the hottest go-gos and giveaways at the most extra setup.

Join hundreds of guys on guys & their LGBTQIA+H friends, stripped down and strapped in their sexiest gear with zero-attitude in a friendly space.

brute.club presents Rogue

27 February, 8pm – 4:30am

Universal, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $50 – $65

