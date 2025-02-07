Heaps Gay X GiRLTHING Fair Day Afterparty
The collab of the year is here, girls, gays and theys! Heaps Gay and GiRLTHING are teaming up to bring you another epic Fair Day Afterparty.
This 10-hour rager is staging an epic 3-level venue takeover with non-stop entertainment, from DJ Aunty Jonny, Aussie grunge-punk band Bumfluff to pole-dancing goddess Full Cream Kitty and alt-girly Ruby Teys.
Back by popular demand, this wrap-up party promises next-level energy and perfect vibes.
Feb 16, 4pm – 2am
The Abercrombie Hotel, Chippendale
