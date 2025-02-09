For Mardi Gras 2025, Sundaylicious is taking the party to the seas! The queer party icons are heading to three-level floating venue Glass Island, so you can enjoy the ultimate queer party while enjoying 360° views of Sydney Harbour.

As usual, Sundaylicious offers the best of the best in entertainment, as Parisa Jafari, Kate Monroe, Mia, Bella Love, and Kayla Bruno offer up fabulous Sundaylicious vibes.

This is the ultimate start to your Mardi Gras weekend.

Sundaylicious: Mardi Gras Boat Party

21 February, 7 – 11pm

Glass Island (departing Wharf 9, Darling Harbour)

Tickets: $64 onward