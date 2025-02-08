Ultra Violet: Sydney’s Biggest LGBTQI+ Women’s Party

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 8, 2025
Ultra Violet: Sydney’s Biggest LGBTQI+ Women’s Party
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Step into Ultra Violet, Sydney’s biggest queer women’s event of Mardi Gras, curated by Sveta Gilerman and Jess Hill.

This spectacular day-to-night party returns to the National Art School featuring DJs Bklava, Willo, disco diva Chase Zera, femme-punk band DownGirl and more performers across four stages.

From techno-beats in Violet Hall to open-air pop, punk, and funk, it’s all about good vibes and inclusivity– a celebration for everyone.

Ultra Violet

22 February, 3pm
The National Art School Darlinghurst

Tickets: $89 – $129

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

DAYWASH GAYDAYPLAY Mardi Gras Weekender
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

DAYWASH GAYDAYPLAY Mardi Gras Weekender
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Kaftana Pool Party
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Kaftana Pool Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Mardi Gras Masquerade Party
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Mardi Gras Masquerade Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Offbeat Queer Party
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Offbeat Queer Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Hot Trans Summer
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Hot Trans Summer
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Impy Gras 2025: Queer Paradiso
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Impy Gras 2025: Queer Paradiso
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on