Ultra Violet: Sydney’s Biggest LGBTQI+ Women’s Party

Step into Ultra Violet, Sydney’s biggest queer women’s event of Mardi Gras, curated by Sveta Gilerman and Jess Hill.

This spectacular day-to-night party returns to the National Art School featuring DJs Bklava, Willo, disco diva Chase Zera, femme-punk band DownGirl and more performers across four stages.

From techno-beats in Violet Hall to open-air pop, punk, and funk, it’s all about good vibes and inclusivity– a celebration for everyone.

Ultra Violet

22 February, 3pm

The National Art School Darlinghurst

Tickets: $89 – $129