Victoria’s Pride Regional Activation and Iconic Street Party

Victoria’s Pride returns with an unforgettable season of celebration for 2024/2025. From November to February, the annual Victoria’s Pride regional events unite LGBTQIA+ communities across the great state of Victoria, honouring milestones achieved and paving the road ahead with togetherness.

Victoria’s Pride will culminate with its extravagant Street Party on Sunday, 9 February, in Naarm’s Gertrude and Smith Street precinct. From morning to night, the iconic queer precinct will come alive with the best of queer artists from all across the state.

Expect show-stopping comedians, dazzling dancers, foot-stomping musicians spanning several genres and jaw-dropping circus acts.

Proudly experience Melbourne’s queer heartbeat at one of the city’s most beloved street parties, and awe at the community’s passion, talent and creativity in an inclusive space.

It’s a celebration of LGBTQIA+ diversity like no other, where you can embrace your most authentic queer self while basking in the indomitable energy of your community.

Victoria’s Pride Regional Activation Events

Victoria’s Pride Regional Activation Program showcases the endless creativity of LGBTQIA+ communities throughout the state. With a showcase of 12 innovative projects from Victoria’s plethora of LGBTQIA+ artists, this program embodies the essence of the Midsumma 2025 theme, Collective Identity(s).

The theme implores artists to explore true unity, and how the queer community fosters lasting and meaningful connections through a variety of arts and culture.

Victoria’s Pride already kicked off in November with Queer Cakes and Butch Bakes — a bake-off crowning Djaara’s ‘Gayest Cake’.

But there’s plenty more to see like Q-Lit, a touring festival connecting and amplifying queer writers through workshops, drinks and story sharing.

Experience the stunning Colour My World art showcase in Goulburn Valley featuring regional queer talent.

Or engage with the deeply moving Healing Together: A Pride Strength Tour, an LGBTQIA+SB edition of ‘What Were You Wearing?’ which offers days of healing and support for queer victim-survivors through art and kinship.

Victoria’s Pride Regional Activation not only champions local artists by providing a platform, but inspires creativity, resilience and change for the future in regional queer communities.

Join your community at this statewide and inclusive celebration of LGBTQIA+ cultures, creativity and unity. Whether you’re dancing your heart out at the Naarm Street Party or exploring the beautiful queer culture and art at regional activations, Victoria’s Pride invites you to foster a sense of belonging to strengthen and uplift every individual in true pride fashion.