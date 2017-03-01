—

A SYDNEY-based lost media enthusiast is searching for a legendary ’70s porno film about Jesus Christ called Him – and he needs your help.

Outside of the film’s New York premiere 1974, its only other confirmed screening was in Chicago. There are are claims it was screened in other US cities, as well as Canada, Spain and Scandinavia.

Henry Daunt, who has been a lost media enthusiast for several years, told the Star Observer that the claims lead him to believe there is a possibility it was either screened or written about in Australia. Along with other people in the community, Daunt has been trawling the internet for clues that could provide them with further insight into the location of the lost film.

A lost media enthusiast is a person who searches for information or media that is no longer available through public avenues.

Daunt wants to find the film to prove its legitimacy as between 1980 to 2006 it was believed to be a hoax.

“So many people simply couldn’t believe a gay porno about Jesus Christ was even possible,” he said.

The only other known information about the film is that it was never released on home media, the actor who played Jesus was late muralist Gustav Von Will/Tava, and the director was Ed. D. Louie.

If the film is still in existence, Daunt said he thinks it would most likely be found in the hands of a private collector – possibly a bootleg VHS tape.

If you have any information about the film, you can contact Daunt on 0415 651 572 or milhousedaunt@gmail.com.