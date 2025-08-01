Step Into The Homoerotic World of Gay Aussie Artist John Douglas is a feature by Robert La Bua.

True artists are dedicated to creation. They cannot go a day without putting paint to canvas, pastel to paper, or clay to the sculpting table; their complete dedication to making the most of their talents is both admirable and inspirational. This is especially true of artists who execute their expression in unconventional ways less likely to gain the approval of society at large. Gay artists who create homoerotic imagery, for example.

Although the striking photographs of Robert Mapplethorpe are practically mainstream these days, it is still rare to see homoerotic art in any medium other than photography, if seen at all.

In his landmark works on canvas, paper, and screen, Australian gay artist John Douglas portrays gay men at ease with their beauty and sexuality whether daring the viewer to return the stare or simply to observe fellatio among the flowers.

Rather than remain within the safe sphere of the familiar, John Douglas constantly pushes his own boundaries into new realms of expression in the genre of male art and takes the viewers of his work along for the ride. Having won multiple prizes for his paintings, drawings, and film work, here is a man who never wavers in the face of opposition or opprobrium. Australia’s gay community now has the rare opportunity to see his work IRL rather than on a screen.

The one-man show John Douglas: Introspective Retrospective is being hosted at TaP Gallery in Surry Hills 11–18 August, with the official opening at 6pm on Tuesday 12 August.

In this day and age of sexually charged photographic images created instantly and available ubiquitously, why is it important to see men in a more creative way than reality? Fantasy is a huge component of sex but it remains in shadows of the art world where, ironically, it thrives among the artists themselves.

Nudity has been presented in art since ancient times yet it is still more exciting to see the portrayal of two men fucking on the side of a Greek urn than an erect penis by itself. Why is this? Because the human body on its own is something seen every day while the imagination of two men having sex two thousand years ago stimulates the mind in a thrilling way.

This is why male art remains important in the 21st century; it is not merely the works themselves that are significant but the thoughts they engender to make them relevant to everyone in their own way.

John Douglas has been creating significant art for many years. His works have been shown in exhibitions across the world from Bangkok to Fort Lauderdale by way of Geneva and New York. His residency at the Lockhart River Art Centre in Far North Queensland brought about a deeper understanding of artistic expression both for him and for the artists in one of Australia’s most prestigious Aboriginal art communities.

His works adorn the walls of fans’ houses simply because the owners liked the colours; they also form part of the portfolios of savvy collectors. Some collectors buy art for art’s sake, others look to invest in something different.

His Pop Art men have been immensely popular among gay followers both in Australia and overseas, most significantly in the United States where he has a large fan base who follow him on Blue Sky and visit his website.

Rather amazingly, he even paints what cannot be seen; his series entitled Midnight Gardens showcases paintings of flowers by day, but at night those flowers are no longer visible, replaced instead by an entirely different scene painted in phosphorescence that glows in the dark.

In these times of increasing suppression of those of us different from the mainstream, it is refreshing to know we have art to look to for a mental respite from the pressures of daily life.

As with authors who write great books and chefs who prepare great meals, not everyone can be a great artist. Thankfully, some of us are and they share their talent to our benefit.

John Douglas: Introspective Retrospective is on from 11-18 August at TaP Gallery, 1/259 Riley St, Surry Hills. Opening night is Tuesday 12 August 6pm.