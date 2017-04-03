—

ACON is hosting a massive Eurovision party in Sydney to raise funds for HIV prevention and support programs.

Australia’s Isaiah Firebrace is representing Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kyiv.

Sydney’s biggest fabulously camp Eurovision party is an opportunity to cheer and sing along while also raising money to end HIV in NSW.

ACON, NSW’s leading HIV prevention, HIV support and LGBTI health organisation, has joined up Gay4Play, Gaydar and Gay Radio to present Hello, Kyiv, This is Sydney Calling: a celebration of the world’s biggest music competition.

Five dollars from every ticket sold will go to ACON‘s HIV prevention and support programs.

Eurovision fans and tragics will experience a night of high camp and frivolity on Sunday 14 May at the Oxford Art Factory in Darlinghurst.

Charisma Belle will guide attendees through the official SBS broadcast of the grand final, which will be shown on two giant screens. There will also be a special performance by Australia’s Got Talent star Greg Gould.

Gay4Play promises a riveting evening full of activities to sate any Eurovision fan’s desires.

“Long before Idol, X Factor and Australia’s Got Talent, Eurovision put iconic acts such as ABBA and Celine Dion on the world map,” Gay4Play organisers said.

“We will begin with a mash‐up of the finalist songs from 5:30 pm, trivia will begin at 7 pm, and finally the screening of the event itself from 7:30 pm.”

Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favourite past contestants or just in the theme of Eurovision extravagance, with prizes for best costumes.

Tickets are available on the door and online for $22.50, with $5 going to ACON. Entry is free for the first 50 dressed in costume.