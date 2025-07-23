Sydney Sweeney Transforms For Lesbian Boxing Biopic ‘Christy’

New photos of Sydney Sweeney in the biopic of legendary lesbian boxer Christy Martin have dropped, with the Euphoria star having undergone a huge transformation for the role.

Sweeney has swapped glittery eye makeup and her iconic blonde locks for a mouthguard and muscles, stepping into the ring to take on Martin’s story in Christy, directed by Australian filmmaker David Michôd.

In order to get Martin’s physique, the 27-year-old undertook three and a half months of intense training, during which time she gained more than 30 pounds.

Speaking with W Magazine earlier this year, Sweeney shared her daily routine of weightlifting in the morning, midday kickboxing sessions lasting two hours, and more strength training in the evening. She says she also started eating “a lot”.

“I didn’t fit in any of my clothes,” she said. “My boobs got bigger and my butt got huge. It was crazy.

“My body was completely different, but it was amazing. I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

The real life legend in the ring

Sweeney said she “loved every part” of playing Martin, and called her a “true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring”.

Nicknamed The Coal Miner’s Daughter, Christy Martin is one of the most successful women boxers in US history, winning 49 of her 59 bouts. She’s credited with elevating legitimising women’s boxing, and was the first woman to sign with legendary promoter Don King, whose clients also included Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and George Foreman.

Her boxing career ran from 1989 to 2012, and she was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame the first year women were allowed in, in 2020.

In the tradition of many a lesbian athlete before her, Martin married her former boxing rival Lisa Holewyne in November of 2017, and the pair run boxing promotion company, Christy Martin Promotions.

Christy also stars lesbian icon, Katy O’Brian, who we last saw in Love Lies Bleeding with Kristen Stewart.

The film will premiere at TIFF in September, with a wider release expected later this year.