Terence Stamp Filmed Scenes For Priscilla Sequel Before His Death

It’s been revealed that Terence Stamp quietly filmed parts of the long-awaited Priscilla, Queen of the Desert sequel before he passed away.

Director Stephan Elliott is understood to have arranged for Stamp to record dialogue and even some of his scenes ahead of time, knowing the beloved actor was unwell.

Elliott told Deadline that Stamp was initially hesitant about being a part of the sequel, but came around after Elliott assured him it would not just be a remake of the original beloved film.

I came forward with something that is pretty special and unique,” Elliott told Deadline. “And that’s when I got him.”

Elliott also explained that the sequel has been worked on ever since it was first pitched before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Stamp’s age was taken into consideration:

“Terence wasn’t getting any younger, and that’s a fact he loved to shove down our throats almost every day.”

He said that with Stamp getting older and having health issues, “with the blessing of him and his family, Guy, Hugo and the financiers, I decided to pre-shoot all the Bernadette scenes.”

The production team is now said to be carefully considering how to include the footage in a way that feels respectful — and ensures that Bernadette, Stamp’s unforgettable character, remains part of the new chapter.

Terence Stamp: A final curtain call

Stamp passed away on 17 August this year, aged 87. His family described him as leaving behind “an extraordinary body of work … that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come.”

For queer audiences, it was Priscilla that made Stamp a true icon.

As Bernadette Bassenger, the poised and razor-sharp trans showgirl, he stole scenes and hearts alike. Director Stephan Elliott remembered him as “an enigma … a wonderful man,” adding that “those eyes turned everybody to jelly.”

What it means for Priscilla 2

The sequel has been in the works for some time, with Elliott and original cast members Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce returning.

The idea that Stamp may still appear on screen — even after his passing — is stirring a mix of emotions for fans.

While there’s no official confirmation that Stamp’s scenes will definitely appear in the sequel posthumously, we can live in hope — a final gift from Bernadette.