The Best Queer Television Shows On Our Screens In 2024

2024 was another huge year for queer television with many of our current favourites continuing to shine and other new shows popping up along the way.

As the year wraps up we take a look at some of the best shows that caught your attention this year.

Think we’ve missed something great? Let us know in the comments!

Heartstopper Season Three

It seems that Heartstopper is truly unstoppable queer television.

After launching internationally in recent years this heartwarming and uplifting story about queer teens Charlie and Nick has captured hearts worldwide. However the heart of the show doesn’t simply lie in the love story of the main characters. Fans have equally embraced the full spectrum of LGBTQIA+ representation in the friends that surround the main protagonists of the series.

Season three of the popular series was well received in 2024 with fans clamouring to know if there will be a fourth season, with rumours abounding that if there is, the fourth could be the last for this iconic program.

Baby Reindeer

Nothing could have quite prepared anyone for what they were about to witness when they sat down to watch Baby Reindeer.

For many a captivating description and punchy trailer drew them into the real life story of Richard Gadd and his now famed stalker.

What followed was a gripping and often terrifying story that the world couldn’t get enough of. Gadd playing himself in the series only added to the strength of the series, paired with the standout performance by Jessica Gunning this was absolutely unforgettable television.

Viewers became so captivated with the true story they took to social media to try and locate the real life stalker by played by Gunning, triggering a global rush of attention once again for the shows star.

Hacks

Whilst Jean Smart leads this witty and dark comedy, Hacks has also made its mark with the performance of fellow star Hannah Einbinder who plays troubled queer writer Ava Daniels. Adding to the dynamic cast is out gay star Mark Indelicato who originally starred in Ugly Betty and recently appeared in RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race.

The dysfunctional relationship between Smart and Daniel’s struck a chord with audiences that saw the show release a third season in 2024, followed by the announcement it has been renewed for a fourth season in 2025.

Hacks has so far picked up a string of award nominations and wins, including a staggering seventeen Emmy nominations across the first three seasons, including seven wins.

Kaos

Since landing on Netflix the dark comedy Kaos captivated audiences with it’s sharp wit and dry humour as it shot to the top of the streaming charts worldwide.

Focussing on the traditional Greek Gods, in particular Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) and the potential end of the world, Kaos had a lot going on with a stellar cast that includes Misia Butler, Billie Piper, David Thewlis and Suzy Izzard.

While the story is rife with queer moments throughout the season, the creators brought the character of Caeneus to life with gentle authenticity. In Greek mythology Caeneus was told as a woman who was transformed into a man by their father the sea-god Poseidon. The character was brought to life by transmasculine actor Misia Butler and featured them as a central character in the show, most importantly they featured as a leading love interest in the hit program. However shortly after the first season had been released Netflix swiftly announced the Kaos would not be renewed for a second season leaving fans heartbroken. Sadly despite its popularity this is one queer television show we won’t see returning in 2025.

Heartbreak High

When the reboot of Heartbreak High dropped in 2023 no-one expected it would gain the international attention that it received.

The series focuses on students at Hartley High in Sydney, particularly focussing onprotagonist, Amerie (played by Ayesha A. Madon), as she navigates life following a falling out with her best friend, Harper (Asher Yasbincek). Amerie is forced to make new friends, Quinni (Chloé Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos), who take up a huge chunk of screentime and have quickly become fan favourites. These characters and many other represented a diverse intersection in culture, background, sexuality and identity that resonated with audiences globally and shot the series to international fame.

Season two dropped in 2024 and was equally well received, however did not reach the same chart success as season one. However news shortly followed that season three has been renewed, however the third will sadly be the last season for this global hit.

Lost Boys and Fairies

The mini series focussing on the life of two gay men and their journey to become adoptive parents was the sleeper hit of 2024.

Word of the series quickly spread globally as the show rocketed into the social consciousness with it’s beautiful, heartwarming and equally devastating narrative that left viewers in tears.

Created and written by Welsh writer Daf James based on his own experiences, Lost Boys and Fairies is a specific portrait of Gabriel, whose experiences growing up in the UK under Margaret Thatcher and a religious father have marked him for life.

The show received critical acclaim for its writing and performances and was easily one of the best queer television shows of the year.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The world absolutely could not get enough of the Lyle and Erik Menendez story in 2024.

Naturally and true to form with Ryan Murphy behind the project this famous homicide story became a sultry, sizzling and somewhat questionable take on the 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez at the hands of their sons Lyle & Erik.

This gripping nine part series explored all aspects of the murders and possible motives for the brothers, including claims of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their father and a rather close bond shared by the brothers.

It wasn’t just the story that captivated the audiences, performances by heart throb Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez and Nicholas Chavez as his brother Lyle had people glue to the screens for more than just their acting.