The Fuppets: Melb Fringe Gets a Dose of Felt, Filth & Unhinged LGBTQ+ Chaos

Melbourne Fringe Festival has never been shy of some queer chaos, but this year’s most gloriously unhinged offering might just take the crown. Enter The Fuppets – a deranged parody of The Muppets, staged by an all-LGBTQIA+ lineup of cabaret stars, drag icons and burlesque royalty.

Imagine that adorable lil’ frog dude (who always gave some fruity energy, imho) and his drop-dead gorgeous pig missus (AKA God’s cuntiest soldier), but if they spent their 20s doing poppers, splitting their time every night between cabaret bars and trawling Oxford Street.

For five nights only (1–5 October), The Fuppets will unleash a glitter-slick, puppet-stuffed, shamelessly queer parody that promises, in the words of producer and performer Imogen Kelly, “five nights of infinite chaos and zero shame.”

A sweaty LGBTQ+ puppet fever dream

The show stitches together burlesque, vaudeville, drag and puppet mischief in ways only queer artists could dream up. Expect glitter gremlins, ducks on roller skates, fluff puppets and nightly guest stars ensuring no two shows are alike.

Kelly – Australia’s Queen of Burlesque and the only Aussie to be crowned World Queen of Burlesque in Las Vegas – tells Star Observer, “The Fuppets is heavily inspired by shows of the seventies and eighties that used puppetry and props costumes—combine that with vaudeville and burlesque and it is indeed five nights of infinite chaos and zero shame.”

She adds, “Bent Burlesque really is my baby — we are now into our 15th year! So what better way to celebrate than to do a concept show – the concept for The Fuppets is felt, fun and filth.”

The Fuppets: A cast of glittered, utterly stunning misfits

Imogen Kelly

The visionary behind The Fuppets, Imogen Kelly has built a legendary career blending burlesque, activism and wild theatrics. From Sydney’s underground queer clubs to the Sydney Opera House, she’s always championed spectacle without shame.

Christa Hughes

Singer, comedian and circus dynamo, Christa Hughes made her name as KK Juggy in Machine Gun Fellatio before taking centre ring with Circus Oz. Hosting The Fuppets, she’ll keep the madness moving with powerhouse vocals and razor-sharp wit.

Ruby Slippers

A drag disruptor known for smashing binaries, Ruby Slippers tells Star Observer, “A world class artist like Imogen Kelly encourages us to take the absurd, the sexy and the nostalgic and SMASH them all together in one exciting kaleidoscopic tornado!” Expect cheek, chaos and plenty of sequins.

Kitty Obsidian

Melbourne’s fAboriginal Kween of Kink, Kitty Obsidian brings unapologetic fire and edge to the stage. Known for turning kink into performance art, they promise equal parts power, camp and play.

Ira Luxuria

Dubbed “the Original Sin,” Ira Luxuria revels in decadent glamour and camp excess. Their blend of cabaret opulence and queer abandon is the perfect fit for this felt-covered fever dream.

Fringe at its filthiest

The Fuppets promises a “riotous romp stitched with sequins, soaked in satire, and gloriously unravelling at the seams.” It’s not just a Muppets parody – it’s an ultra-camp love letter to queer roots of burlesque and drag, and an invitation to revel in shameless fun.

“Absurd. Colourful. Sexy. Satirical,” the blurb teases. In other words: expect to leave dazed, delighted, and just the right amount disturbed.

The Fuppets runs from 1–5 October at Melbourne Fringe Festival Hub at Trades Hall. And remember: leave your shame at the door. Hiiii-yaaa!