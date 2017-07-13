—

BELOVED series The L Word, which focused on the lives of lesbian and queer women, is to be rebooted as a ‘sequel series’ according to new reports.

The original series ran on Showtime for six seasons from 2004 to 2009.

The reboot, which is still in development, is set to focus on a new ensemble of characters, with members of the original cast to appear to link the new series to its predecessor.

The original The L Word starred Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Mia Kirshner, Laurel Holloman and Pam Grier.

The original series’ creator, Ilene Chaiken, will not return as showrunner for the new series but will remain on board as an executive producer.

Chaiken is currently showrunner on Empire, which has prominently featured LGBTI characters and relationships.

The original series did not air without controversy. It was routinely criticised for glorifying heteronormativity and presenting an unrealistic idea of the queer experience.

Nevertheless, the series broke ground in its focus on the lives of queer women and the new series could build on that legacy by righting many of the original run’s wrongs.

All six seasons of The L Word are available to stream on Netflix and Stan.