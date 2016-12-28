—

Could Bardot be headed towards a reunion? Original member Tiffani Wood doesn't think so

AS dedicated Bardot fans unite online to bring the iconic Aussie girl band back together, one of its founding members has revealed a reunion could still be a long way off.

Tiffani Wood, who was seen by fans as the girl band’s headstrong, fierce leader and one of its strongest vocalists, told the Star Observer that the Powers That Be have been trying to get a Bardot reunion happening since they broke up.

“Not much to report there,” she said.

“Unless you’ve heard something that I haven’t?”

Wood is currently busy with her growing brood, and running the Burleigh Heads-based Tiffani Wood Singing Studio. The school offers private and group classes in singing, piano and songwriting from the age of three years and up.

Speculation of a possible reunion was first sparked at the 2016 ARIA Awards when Kyle Sandilands hinted that it was possible in the near future.

Earlier this month, Bardot member Sophie Monks reacted to his comments on The Project.

“I would do a Bardot reunion,” she said enthusiastically.

In November, Monk also posted a video of herself singing the band’s debut song Poison.

Radio host, self-proclaimed twitter celebrity and diehard Bardot fan Andy Claus, who recently launched a campaign to bring the five-piece girl band back together, said it is hard to imagine a reunion without queen Wood.

“For now, Tiffani is playing hard-ball but I’m still confident with that will enough support from dot-sters we can make this a reality,” he said.

“She was one of the strongest vocalists, in my opinion, and it would be a real loss if she didn’t come on board for the reunion.”

Claus’ campaign is gaining traction on social media with original Bardot members Katie Underwood and Sally Polihronas even liking some of its posts.

The Facebook and Twitter campaign was kicked off by Claus, who was inspired to start the campaign after he featured the band on a recent episode of his Joy 94.9 show Popchops.Bardot released two albums, and were best known for their hit songs like These Days, ASAP and I Need Somebody.

They even performed at the 2002 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

But attempts to launch solo careers following the band’s break up were unsuccessful. Monk managed to find some success in Hollywood before returning to Australia.

You can throw your support behind this very important campaign at its Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more information about the Tiffani Wood Singing Studios, you can visit its official Facebook page here.