Trailer For Lena Dunham’s Rom-Com Series ‘Too Much’ Drops

The first trailer for Netflix’s latest rom-com series, Too Much has landed, and I’m ready for Megan Stalter to be rightfully catapulted into mainstream stardom.

Created by Lena Dunham (Girls), Too Much is fronted by Hacks scene-stealer and Best Gay Actor Of All Time, Megan Stalter, as New York workaholic, Jessica, who decides to move to London following a huge breakup.

Although she decides to spend the rest of her days in solitude like a Brontë sister, she ends up meeting “a walking series of red flags” in the form of Will, played by White Lotus‘ Will Sharpe, and the two realise their connection is impossible to ignore.

The series also comes with an absolutely insane cast, and a number of high-profile gays, including Adèle Exarchopoulos, Adwoa Aboah, Naomi Watts, Jennifer Saunders, Rhea Perlman, Andrew Rannells, Andrew Scott, Rita Ora, and Stephen Fry, just to name a few.

Series plays on American fantasies of British life

From what we’ve seen in the trailer, it looks like the series is going to be aesthetically pleasing and easily digestible, if not a little chaotic for a rom-com.

There trailer also hints at some steamy scenes, with shots of Will spitting directly into Jessica’s mouth á la Disobedience.

The series marks Dunham’s first return to television since her much lauded Girls, which recently celebrated ten years since its debut.

Speaking to Netflix, Dunham said, “When I first started coming to the UK for work … I thought to myself, ‘I want to write something about the experience of being a foreigner here, and the fantasies we have of [London] versus the realities.’

“Then when I met my husband, Luis, I felt like I was experiencing all of that, but in the context of a relationship.”

On top of the star-studded cast, the series also boasts an incredible crew, with executive producers from Love, Actually and Notting Hill.

Check out the trailer below.

‘Too Much’ series will debut on Netflix on July 10.