Next week marks the return of Camp Co-op, a special opportunity to meet the other people who run Sydney’s LGBTI Community Groups to share ideas, network and hear about upcoming community events.
Camp Co-op events are exclusively for those who are on the board or committee for LGBTI Community Groups.
Sydney’s event will take place on Monday March 13 and will include panel of fund raising experts, and this will be followed by an opportunity to discuss fund raising ideas with other Sydney LGBTI community leaders.
Melbourne Community Group leaders will gather on Tuesday March 14 for discussions around the same topic.
The event is free and drinks and nibbles will be provided at the end of the panel / table discussions.
A Camp Co-op Facebook Group has been set up to provide Camp Co-op members with a forum to share ideas and post questions. Click here to join the Facebook Group.
The details of each event are as below:
Sydney
Location: Star Observer Offices, Level 7, 46 Kippax Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010
Time: 6:00pm for a 6:30pm kickoff
To attend please join the Facebook group and go to Events (or email campcoop@starobserver.com.au) by this Friday 10 March
Melbourne
Location: City Village, Level 10, 225 Bourke Street Melbourne, VIC, 3000
Time: 6:00pm for a 6:30pm kickoff
To attend please join the Facebook group and go to Events (or email campcoop@starobserver.com.au) by this Friday 10 March
