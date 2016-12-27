—

COULD Aussie pop band Bardot be headed towards a reunion?

A campaign to bring the five-piece girl band back together is gaining traction on social media, with even members of the group starting to pay attention.

The Facebook and Twitter campaign has been kicked off by diehard Bardot fan Andy Claus, who is best known for co-hosting the popular Joy 94.9 show and podcast Popchops. He was inspired to start the campaign after he featured the band on a recent episode of the show.

“There was just an outpouring of love for the band – and I realised a lot of other people felt the same (way I did),” he tells Star Observer.

“What a lot of people don’t realise is that Popstars – the show that birthed Bardot – was one of the first shows of its kind, before the X-Factor and Idol franchises existed. Watching the show as a kid really inspired me and stuck with me to adulthood.

“I think this is the right time for the group to rekindle the early naughties magic. There’s a real lack of girl groups in Australia.”

Bardot fans – who Claus has dubbed ‘dotsters’ – from all over the world are getting behind the campaign.

“It’s gaining steam really quickly,” Claus says.

“Even fans from the UK are showing their support and love for the band. Posts have gotten attention from Bardot bandmates Katie (Underwood) and Sally (Polihronas), and even Rove McManus liked one of the posts.”

The only member of the band to recently comment on the possibility of a reunion is Sophie Monk, who is arguably the most successful since they broke up in 2002.

Earlier in the month during an appearance on The Project, Monk revealed she would be open to a Bardot reunion.

“I would do a Bardot reunion,” she said enthusiastically.

In November, Monk also posted a video of herself singing the band’s debut song Poison.

Bardot released two albums, and were best known for their hit songs like These Days, ASAP and I Need Somebody.

Attempts to launch solo careers following the band’s break up were unsuccessful, but Monk managed to find some success in Hollywood before returning to Australia.

You can throw your support behind this very important campaign at its Facebook and Twitter pages.