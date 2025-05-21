Yellowjackets Renewed For Fourth Season

If your local sapphic has an extra pep in their step today, it’s because Yellowjackets has been renewed for season four.

The announcement comes a little over a month since the airing of the season three finale, which Paramount says was the most watch episode in the show’s history.

“Yellowjackets has become a cultural juggernaut; with Season 3 shattering all previous records, we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a Season 4 on Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

“[Series co-creators] Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson] have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon: a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast.”

The sapphic thriller/horror follows a high school girls soccer team that survive a plane crash deep in the northern wilderness. Audiences watch as the team traverses new and brutal moral depths in their attempts to escape, while also tracking the survivors trying to keep their lives together 25 years later.

News generating plenty of buzz

The show has been wildly successful since the first season aired in 2021, with audiences delighted at the raw and diverse representations of queerness and womanhood.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the announcement, with one user writing “go check on your local homosexual friend, YELLOWJACKETS JUST GOT RENEWED”, and another saying “We hear the wilderness, and the wilderness hears us. WE ARE SO BACK BABY!!!”

The stellar ensemble cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher and Samantha Hanratty as the teens in the 1996 timeline, while Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis play the girls as adults in the modern day.

There’s some pretty significant Australian talent on the lineup as well, including Courtney Eaton, Simone Kessell, and Liv Hewson.

Yellowjackets has received 10 Emmy nominations to date, including consecutive nods for best drama and best actress in a drama for both Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.