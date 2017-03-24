Fluffy @ Family 8 McLachlan St, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006 Open Sundays Number 29 29 McLachlan St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006 Open 7 Nights Precious @ Electric Play / G 27 Warner St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006 Monthly Scarlet @ St Pauls 72 James Josey Ave, Springfield Lakes Qld 4300 Monthly Sportsman Hotel 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill Qld 4000 Open 7 Nights Wickham Hotel 308 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006 Open 7 Nights © Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
I am travelling to Brisbane soon and my fantasy is to find a bar and get all dressed up in sexy female outfit and enjoy a night out in public, can you recommend a bar for this please?
Hi Simone
Did you find your fantasy night at one of the clubs?
I’m new to the area and would love to be part of your gang banging – giving you want you need
Thanks
Ron
Hi,I’m a man,but I’d like be dressed like a woman.Where is best nightclub in Brisbane go like that?Thanks Georgetta
Went to all these clubs and had a ball with the boys