Posts in category MQFF

MQFFScreen

Proudly different

Matthew Wade, March 22, 2016

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival remains one of the world’s largest and longest running film festivals with an LGBTI focus. Matthew Wade caught up with the festival’s team to talk about the importance of queer film festivals and representing more diversity than audiences are exposed to in mainstream cinema.

Read more 0 Comments
A scene from "Night Out", which will have its 25th anniversary screening during the Melbourne Queer Film Festival this year.
MQFF

Director’s cut: Lawrence Johnston talks about his film “Night Out”

Benjamin Riley, March 19, 2015

This year marks 25 years of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and the final one curated by legendary, long-standing festival director Lisa Daniel. Benjamin Riley spoke to a few local directors with films screening during MQFF to get their take on queer Australian cinema, and to preview their world-class films. First off, here’s “Night Out” director Lawrence Johnston.

Read more 3 Comments