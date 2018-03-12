Win 1 of 4 double passes to Melbourne Queer Film Festival
This year’s MQFF features a stellar line-up of queer cinema from all around the world.
We asked program director Spiro Economopoulos to cherry pick his personal favourites.
“Every film will confront queer culture with honesty, insight, and not infrequently, the great leveller, humour”
The Melbourne Queer Film Festival remains one of the world’s largest and longest running film festivals with an LGBTI focus. Matthew Wade caught up with the festival’s team to talk about the importance of queer film festivals and representing more diversity than audiences are exposed to in mainstream cinema.
Spiro Economopoulos will be responsible for curating the annual program of the iconic gay and lesbian film festival.
This year marks 25 years of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and the final one curated by legendary, long-standing festival director Lisa Daniel. Benjamin Riley spoke to a few local directors with films screening during MQFF to get their take on gay and lesbian Australian cinema, and to preview their world-class films. Here’s “All About E” director Louise Wadley.
This year marks 25 years of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and the final one curated by legendary, long-standing festival director Lisa Daniel. Benjamin Riley spoke to a few local directors with films screening during MQFF to get their take on queer Australian cinema, and to preview their world-class films. Here’s “The Dream Children” director Robert Chuter.
This year marks 25 years of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and the final one curated by legendary, long-standing festival director Lisa Daniel. Benjamin Riley spoke to a few local directors with films screening during MQFF to get their take on queer Australian cinema, and to preview their world-class films. First off, here’s “Night Out” director Lawrence Johnston.
Director of Mardi Gras film festival favourite says film was turned away from several city clubs and suspects gay storyline was the reason.
Lisa Daniel reflects on her final Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and some of the highlights of her 16 years as festival director.