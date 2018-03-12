Win 1 of 4 double passes to Melbourne Queer Film Festival
This year’s MQFF features a stellar line-up of queer cinema from all around the world.
This year’s MQFF features a stellar line-up of queer cinema from all around the world.
We have tickets to give away to each of these legends’ shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.
Five lucky readers will receive a coveted double pass to this year’s post-parade celebration.
To celebrate the Mardi Gras Film Festival’s 25th year, Star Observer has 10 double passes to the festival to give away. Featuring an exciting array …
We have four double passes to give away to see RIOT at Arts Centre Melbourne on February 1 & 2
15 lucky readers will receive tickets to see the film during the advance screening weekend on December 23-24
We have 4 double passes to give away to preview shows across October 6-8.
We have 8 double passes to give away to readers in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth
The 2017 Queer Screen Film Festival runs in New South Wales from September 19 to 24.
The critically acclaimed film is out in Australian cinemas on August 31.