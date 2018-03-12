Win 1 of 4 double passes to see Melissa Etheridge and Sheryl Crow

Win 1 of 4 double passes to see Melissa Etheridge



Completed Competitions:

Win 1 of 5 double passes to the Mardi Gras Party

Winners notified

Win 1 of 10 double passes to the Mardi Gras Film Festival 2018

Winners notified

Win 1 of 4 double passes to see RIOT in Melbourne

Winners notified

Win 1 of 15 double passes to see Call Me By Your Name

Winners notified

Win 1 of 4 double passes to see Buyer and Cellar in Sydney

Winners notified

Win 1 of 8 double passes to Kathy Griffin’s “Laugh Your Head Off” World Tour

Winners notified

Win 1 of 12 double passes to the 2017 Queer Screen Film Festival

Winners notified

Win 1 of 20 double passes to God’s Own Country

Winners notified

Win 1 of 20 double passes to Whitney: Can I Be Me

Winners notified

Win a Meet & Greet plus tickets to see George Takei in Sydney and Melbourne

Winners pending

Win a double pass to see Diamonds are for Trevor in Melbourne

Winners notified

Win 1 of 10 double passes to see Kristen Stewart in ‘Personal Shopper’

Sharon M, Natalie H, Sonya M, Kristie W, Scott W, Andrew M, Michele L

Win a double pass to see Cyndi Lauper and Blondie in Sydney

Aaron Moss

Win 1 of 3 double passes to the Mardi Gras Party PLUS a makeover so that you look fabulous for Mardi Gras thanks to V Energy

Jen Barratt, Carrie Holland, Luke Bennett

Win Mardi Gras party tickets, return airfares and accommodation for two

Benji Vella

Win $1000 in Westfield vouchers at Fair Day

Ruby-rose Betham

Win one of 5 double passes to see The Pass at Mardi Gras Film Festival

Winners notified

Win a double pass to the Mardi Gras Film Festival

Winners notified

WIN! A Seiko watch valued at over $1000

Karl Brown

WIN! Harbour Bridge Climb

Matias Berbis

WIN! Tickets to Mardi Gras Party for you and 5 friends

John Kerswell

WIN! 3 Nights at the beautiful Vibe Hotel, Marysville

Darren Bourchier

Completed Competitions – Winners – 2015:

Three nights’ accommodation at Vibe Hotel Marysville including daily breakfast for two

Eko Tandong

Win one of two double passes to see Absinthe!

Mark Finlayson

Shane Campbell

WIN a 4 day trip with Frosty Fruits at Hotham Alpine Resort

Lachlan McPhail

WIN A DOUBLE PASS FOR 54: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Edan Langford Salisbury

Kevin S Lim

Scot Barker

Mo Elomar

Stafford Hamilton

10 Year Plan

Lee Winter

John Holberton

Lee Winter

Greg Young

Marco Boncordo

Club Sizzle double pass

Paul Johnson

WIN one of 5 Mardi Gras Party 2015 double passes

Salvatore Dominic Mazzeo

Natalie Corn

Christopher Finley

Matty Asbury

Nick Willox

Mardi Gras Harbour Party

David Williams

Jorge Armario

Gold Coast recovery

Fiona Moore

Win 5 double passes to the Mardi Gras Film Festival movie – LYLE

Kim Akhurst

Peter Gaulton

Mark Stewart

Ross Powell

Cindie Schofield

Win 5 double passes to the Mardi Gras Film Festival movie – GAY SHORTS

Fi Anderson

Jay M Haurat

Timothy Kariotis

Ben Creasey

Stephen Mangos

Terms and Conditions:

Prize Drawn: 10am on the Tuesday following the closing date at the offices of The Sydney Star Observer – Level 3, 21 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, 2010

Prize-winner Announcement: Thursday following the Prize Draw via http://www.starobserver.com.au/ and email.

Prize Claim: The Prize-winner has 28 days to claim their prize to the Star Observer Office. In the event of no claimant, the prize will lapse.

Entry:

1. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

2. Entry is open to any Australian resident, however employees of the Promoter, and their immediate families (including employee’s spouse, child, parent, grandparent, grandchild or sibling of the person or of a spouse), associated agencies of this promotion and companies associated with this promotion are not eligible to win the promotion.

3. Entrants must include their first name, surname, email address, phone number and physical address to be eligible to win.

4. Entrants may not enter more than once.

5. Entrants must be 16 years old or older.

6. Collection/distribution of the prize will be arranged by telephone or email. If the Promoter has been unsuccessful in contacting a winner within 1 month of the Prize Draw the winner will forfeit the prize and the Promoter will select another winner from the valid entries.

7. The Promoter shall not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including but not limited to direct or consequential loss) or for any personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with any other prize/s except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law.

Promoter:

Star Observer

ABN 57 003 397 582

Level 7, 46 Kippax St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

(02) 8030 5522

NSW Permit Number LTPM/13/00479 CLASS: Type B

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.