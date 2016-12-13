—

Launch of the Equality Campaign pop-up shop. Photo: Frank Farrugia, Same Love Photography

THE organisation at the forefront of fighting for marriage equality in Australia has come up with a crafty way to raise money.

Last week, the team at Australian Marriage Equality (AME) launched the Equality Campaign pop-up shop, which features merchandise with its refreshed equality campaign branding.

Completely staffed by volunteers passionate about the cause, proceeds raised from the sale of Equality shop will go to funding the ongoing campaign for marriage equality in Australia.

“The shop represented months of work and preparation so we are now finally able to offer the community Equality branded merchandise with all proceeds going directly into the campaign,” AME co-chair Alex Greenwich said.

“The Equality Campaign is about people and sharing their stories, hopefully when people wear the shirts or other items it will generate conversation.

“We are a non-for-profit organisation and rely on the generosity of Australians who support marriage equality in this country the proceeds from the shop is an important piece in continuing to fight for marriage equality.’

Most of the merchandise is available to buy online for people who can not make it to the Oxford St shop location, but people must order by December 15 if they want their products to arrive by Christmas.

Products featuring the Equality branding include t-shirts, beach towels, beach bags, key-chains, supporter packs, ‘Equalitea’ and candles. The store will be open until next year’s Mardi Gras festival with new products launching in 2015 for the festival.

The Equality Campaign shop is located on 122 Oxford St, Darlinghurst.