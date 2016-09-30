—

LOGICAL Mediation is a mobile mediation business operating in Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Central West.

The company is run by Gill Enterkin, who is an independent accredited mediator that specialises in helping people discuss and resolve issues through looking at options. She can help you work out the best way to reach an agreement in disputes about children, property, the workplace, schools and the majority of other conflicts.

Gill is also a career and conflict management coach.

“As a member of our fabulous LGBTQI community, I understand ‘us’ and am better able to assist in disputes and conflicts as I have the inbuilt understanding of our community’s culture,” Gill says.

Take advantage of this Star Observer special – SGLBA members can get 25 per cent off one complete mediation and the general public can get 15 per cent off.

Discount offer ends December 31, 2016.

For more information about Logical Mediation, visit their website here.