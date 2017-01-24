—

STRATA Excellence specialise in the management of residential and commercial strata plans and tenants in common and company title buildings.

They’re a Strata Management agency that embraces technology and focuses heavily on customer service.

Managers have a small portfolio of buildings so they can deliver this excellent customer service.

This legendary customer service makes the team stand out from its competition. They embrace technology – while most other agencies are still stuck in a 30-year time warp.

The business also supports the LGBTI community in many ways, donating a percentage of all its profits to a charity called Stepping Stone House.

“Forty per cent of children in care homes are gay or lesbian,” a spokesperson for the business said.

“We have aligned with a charity called Stepping Stone House who give young adults that have spent time in care homes a helping hand in the transition from living in care into independent living.

“When we heard about the great work that Stepping Stone House does, we wanted to do what we could to help support them.”

There are three fee options to choose from and all records are available online 24/7. The team guarantee to return all telephone calls within three business hours and to reply to all emails within 24 business hours.

