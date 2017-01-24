—

TASTES Of The Hunter Wine Tours is a gay-owned and operated business that invites guests to experience a food and wine adventure in the Hunter Valley, showcasing some of the best wines, craft beers, and produce of the region.

The team is best known for their full-day Hunter Valley wine tours from Sydney featuring wine tasting and the opportunity to sample craft beers, locally made cheeses, and chocolates.

“We’re passionate about facilitating a warm, friendly, guest focused atmosphere for both the LGBTI community and their friends,” a spokesperson for the business said.

Guests are given a 21st century tour experience through a luxury minibus with the style and sophistication of leather seats, a DVD player, an eight-speaker sound system, and iPod and Android charging facilities.

The tours offered by Tastes Of The Hunter Wine Tours welcome the LGTBI community and members of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Business Association (SGLBA) get a ten per cent discount.

The business also helps to raise money for cancer research for the Sydney Prince of Wales Hospital Research Foundation.

