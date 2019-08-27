—

Coastal Twist will be taking over NSW's Central Coast Peninsula for the October long weekend. Photo Chrissie Hall

NSW’s Central Coast region is set to fly its rainbow flag for the very first time as the Coastal Twist festival presents an inclusive and bold program across three delicious days and nights on the long weekend of October 4-6 in 2019.

Your next Gaycation is only 85 minutes away from Sydney. Organisers invite you to pack up your drag bags and come join them seaside for the long weekend.

Coastal Twist brings a curated program of free and ticketed day and night events to the Peninsula which includes a line-up of international, national, and local LGBTQI performers. Visual artists, DJs, musicians and LGBTQI community organisations will cook up a vivacious variety that’s full of choices from cabaret, drag, film, live music, dance parties and exhibitions.

“Our hub will span a 5km Peninsula region across Umina Beach, Ettalong and Woy Woy, showcasing a welcoming and inclusive Central Coast, from the largest employer in the country, Woolworths, who will be dressing up its shop fronts, to smaller local businesses such as Republik café hosting internationally acclaimed photographer Belinda Mason’s photography into the lives of LGBTIQ people with disability,” organisers say.

Organisers promise something for everyone, with a world class fringe cabaret performance on Friday, October 4 and Sydney’s Club Kooky DJ Jonny Seymour leading the Saturday night Surrealist Bauhaus dance party which will be a night like no other driven by the arts of costume, make-up, special effects and creativity without borders.

Saturday is an all ages free “Life’s a Beach” picnic on Umina Beach with Sal’s Surf School and the Ocean Beach Malibu club presenting what organisers believe will be the world’s first LGBTQI Longboarding event, with guest judge the one-and-only Nell Schofield of Puberty Blues.

Australia’s Surf LifeSavers with Pride will be on hand, representing beaches across Australia and promoting a progressive, inclusive and welcoming life saving culture for the LGBTQI community with thanks to Ocean Beach SLC for sharing their resources.

The Coastal Twist Festival will culminate in a huge landmark oceanfront Fair Day at the Peninsula Recreation Precinct in Umina Beach on Sunday Oct 6.

There will be an Auslan interpreted event stage throughout the day with world class LGBTQI entertainment from drag performers to live music, youth spaces, a rainbow family zone, drag storytime and a Puparazzi Pooch Parade.

Expect curated food vendors and artisanal markets from Fixx events with community stall holder from across the country.

Wear it Purple and Twenty10 will be on hand to support LGBTQI young people as well as PFLAG Australia to support rainbow families.

Central Coast Council will be hosting the “Including You” tent with a range of hearing and visual aids, as well as noise-cancelling headphones, sensory tools, and a quiet space to escape noise and crowds associated with events.

The Including You tent aims to support people living with a disability, their families and carers, and also elderly people, parents with prams and others with limited mobility.

QueerScreen is curating its first ever screening on the Central Coast with “Twist Top Short Shorts” as the closing event of the festival with drinks and tunes on the Ocean Beach surf club deck at sunset and a home cooked performative Indian dinner by the sassiest cooking queens in the business “2 boys in Saris.”

Bring a picnic blanket and get set for a memorable weekend away! Organisers say, “As a Central Coast community let’s play big! LET’S GET VISIBLE!”

Tickets are available online at www.coastaltwist.org.au/events