Each month we’ll champion two amazing drag queens, DJs, or community heroes in the gay scene. Our spotlight falls on Melbourne drag performer Frock Hudson.

How did you come up with your drag name?

I spent months trying to think of a name that would fit just right and, as with most things in life, the minute I stop looking, the right name found me. Sitting around with friends having a laugh and suddenly, there it was.

I made a grand entrance at the Midsumma Festival Guide launch which was the perfect way to burst on the scene. Everyone was used to seeing my less queer alter ego Dean at these events, so that was the perfect way to introduce everyone to the ‘new’ me. Plus I did a photo shoot with the boys from Naked Man Fest, so that didn’t hurt.

Who taught you how to tuck?

Well, you never stop learning, but it was Polly Filla who first painted me for a photoshoot and Sexy Galexy who both taught me a lot about drag. Since then I’ve just continued talking and painting with performers I work with to learn more. The beauty of Frock being gender neutral is that I leave the tucking to the female impersonators and just get queerer and queerer.

Who is your drag inspiration?

It’s hard to pinpoint one drag inspiration. I’ve grown up watching Sue Ridge, Miss Candy, Tabitha Turlington, and Millie Minogue, and I’m constantly inspired by performers that give their all onstage like Polly Filla, Leasa Mann, and Lexi Gaga.

Favourite song to lip-sync?

I love singing live and when I do lip-sync I love creating medleys and comedy numbers. My favourite is my Mrs Slocombe medley where I replace words in songs with Mrs Slocombe saying “pussy”. It’s always a hit.

Most overrated song to lip-sync?

Is there anyone who hasn’t heard me sing “Chandelier”? I keep waiting for people to ask me to stop, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Most embarrassing onstage story?

I was performing “This Show is Gay” in a latex tuxedo with another nude latex suit underneath and when I took off the latex tuxedo my other suit split as well, which left me a little more revealed than I’d planned. Lucky it was the final night of the season and it gave the audience in the front row plenty to see.

Advice for younger drag queens?

Find your light and stay in it. You’re there for the crowd not the other way around. No amount of wig and outfit reveals or death drops can replace knowing your word and delivering a solid number. Listen and learn from more experienced performers and remember, you will have bad gigs, it’s not the end of the world. But if it keeps happening, think about why.