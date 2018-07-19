—

Each month we’ll champion two amazing drag queens, DJs, or community heroes in the gay scene. Our July spotlight falls on drag queen Martini Fernando Ice.

* * *

What made you want to become a drag queen?

I have always been a performer, and never really considered doing drag, but then when I was asked to be in a show I fell in love with performing in drag right from the beginning.

Oh it was messy, and I was a nervous wreck. Despite this, I had an absolute hoot. I remember being on stage and sitting on a box prop and I fell straight through it. But I laughed it off and kept going. This was when I realised that I wanted to entertain and make people laugh.

Who taught you how to tuck?

I never used to tuck, until I did a show with Ella V’Lay and she required us to tuck. She taught me about tape tucking, and after using a whole roll of tape coming up to my belly button, my tuck looked more like a diaper.

Who is your drag inspiration?

Liza Minnelli is my obvious choice, but when I first started performing I worked with a lot of the Les Girls showgirls, and they taught me a lot, not just about performing but being a business person. Lessons I will never forget and will cherish for a lifetime.

Who is your drag nemesis?

Simple answer: I hate everyone. But seriously, I don’t really have a nemesis, I am more worried about my work to worry about anyone else. There are always going to be personality clashes, but that happens in any workplace, you deal with it and move on. I do hate high heels though.

Favourite song to lip-sync?

“Alone” by Heart, “Non, je ne regrette rien” by Edith Piaf, and “Beaver” by Jackie Beat.

Most overrated song to lip-sync?

Anything from the Priscilla soundtrack. Enough already people. Anytime I get a request to do any of those songs, a little piece of my soul dies.

Most embarrassing onstage story?

One night I was doing one of my famous nude numbers, and I had a couple of sneaky bevvies while getting ready, and I didn’t tape tuck properly. During the number, not one, but both of my testicles fell out, and I didn’t even realise. It wasn’t until I was talking on the mic afterwards that someone in the crowd pointed it out… needless to say I am very careful with my tucks now.

Advice for younger drag queens?

There is a difference between being a bitch and being professional. If you want to be treated as a professional, be professional. Also, don’t take it too seriously. Remember, you are a man in a dress. And finally, learn to respect your venues. Respect your bar staff, as they are serving your drinks, and respect your audience, as they pay your bills.