The Victorian Government has announced it will provide $1 million to support the LGBTI community through the federal government’s postal survey on marriage equality.

Minister for Equality Martin Foley today announced a $500,000 funding package to help mental health services and LGBTI organisations keep up with heightened demands as a result of the vote.

The funding has been added on to the $500,000 already announced by the state government a few months ago, when the federal government announced it had put aside money for a potential plebiscite.

***

Melbourne’s LGBTI community radio station JOY 94.9 is currently getting ready to fight the good fight if a postal survey on marriage equality goes ahead next month.

Last year the station was vocal in its opposition to the plebiscite, and Chief Executive Tennille Moisel said nothing has changed.

“JOY is here to support the LGBTI community and we intend to continue to educate, inform, and celebrate with our listeners,” she said.

***

A Queensland paramedic’s emotional plea for marriage equality has gone viral.

Michael Slicker, a paramedic with St John’s Ambulance Australia, opened up on Facebook about how marriage equality would affect his life.

“Let me put this into perspective…” he wrote.

“You will let me into your house at any hour of the day. You will throw your sick child into my arms and beg me to help. So who are you to say that I am less of a person and don’t deserve equal treatment in the eyes of the law because I love a man.”

***

Dairy farmer and marriage equality advocate Jason Smith has won Young Farmer of the Year at the Australian Farmer of the Year Awards.

“Has been a huge day at Parliament House but I gotta get home to calving cows now!” Smith posted on Facebook.

The fifth-generation Victorian farmer has been a strong advocate for LGBTI rights since coming out as gay, travelling to Canberra to address politicians and even appearing in television ads.

***

UBER has changed its trip tracking feature from blue to rainbow, as part of an effort to promote the ‘yes’ vote in the upcoming marriage equality poll.

The app now tells users, “Uber passionately supports equal rights for everyone in our community. Every vote is important. Ensure your vote is heard.”

The app links users to the Australian Electoral Commission website to enrol or check their enrolment.