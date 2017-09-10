—

The High Court has dismissed the two legal challenges posed against the government’s marriage equality postal survey, which will now continue to go ahead.

The Court announced its decision this afternoon, with both cases dismissed, and the plaintiffs to pay costs.

While it usually takes months for the high court to make a decision on a case, this result was fast-tracked due to urgency, and the High Court won’t release the full reasonings behind its decision until later down the track.

***

The Equality Campaign has launched a new campaign featuring Ian Thorpe to advocate for a Yes vote in the postal survey on marriage equality.

The High Court today dismissed two legal challenges against the government’s ability to fund and carry out the postal survey, meaning the survey will go ahead starting next week.

Tiernan Brady, Executive Director of The Equality Campaign, said, “We are in it to win it.”

“We are committed to doing all in our power to ensure that the long held wish of the Australian people for marriage equality for all Australians is reflected in the results of the survey.”

***

Saturday’s rally in Canberra for marriage equality was the biggest LGBTI rights rally in the city’s history, activists have said.

Approximately 3,000 people took to the streets of Civic to demand immediate action on marriage equality.

The rally heard speeches from prominent politicians including chief minister Andrew Barr and federal MP Andrew Leigh.

***

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has said he will be at the frontline of the fight for marriage equality when the postal survey ballots are sent out next week on Tuesday.

“I give LGBTI Australians a simple promise: when we hear discriminatory nonsense, we will condemn it,” he said.

“We’re voting yes because of you. Because it’s not you who has to change, it’s our laws. Because so long as there is a Labor party, you are never on your own.”

***

An eBay listing advertising a vote in the postal survey on marriage equality has been taken down due to its very predictable illegality.

The NSW-based eBay user listed their vote for $1500, saying that the proceeds would go to a children’s cancer charity.

“The reason I’m selling my vote is because either way I don’t care but thought there are people who do,” they said in the listing’s description.

“Part of this auction proceeds will go to help kids battling cancer.”