March is a sickening month for gaymers across Australia, not only because of Mardi Gras but also because there’s a great lineup of games to celebrate with.

One thing I don’t plug enough in my column is free demos and with that said, I recommend downloading Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn on the Nintendo 3DS.

If you have a 3DS, this game justifies dusting it off and embracing the re-release which comes out later this month.

The free demo is out now and will let you play as a yarn-like Kirby. As opposed to the normal concept of inhaling enemies to steal their abilities, you can now constantly transform your fabric-like body to do some awesome moves.

Any Kirby fan will truly appreciate this title and any new fan will love a chance to try it out.

A brand-new release that already has over twenty-five million players is Apex Legends, and it’s worth getting into immediately.

It’s a free download that has the battle royale style of Fortnite and the unique character abilities of Overwatch which will set you and two fellow gaymers against countless other teams on a very life-like, war-torn map.

The mission is to kill as many players as possible and become the last one standing.

Unfortunately, I have never taken up the ‘battle royale’ craze, but the style of Apex has drawn me in to give it a solid go.

My most awaited game so far for 2019 finally comes out this month on the Switch, Yoshi’s Crafted World.

Yoshi has left his tax fraud days behind him and is ready to embark on a beautiful journey across a land that looks like a colourful diorama.

The coolest feature of this game is that once you finish the level, it flips, and you do the opposite side to the level, which will show you a completely different perspective.

This one also has a free demo that lets you play through a full level which I can say from experience is so bloody cute and fun.

It also has co-op play, stacks of levels, and of course, Yoshi’s best new pal, Poochy.

I hope you enjoy all March has to offer, and if you don’t get out much, just remember there’s nothing wrong with staying in and being a full-time gaymer.