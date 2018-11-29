—

As we gear up for Christmas we should reflect on a brilliant year for gaming, and I will come right out and say that it has been the most sickening one yet.

I want to start by talking about a game that was released last month and wasn’t quite on my radar: Red Dead Redemption 2.

In a way, the game could be considered the country version of Grand Theft Auto, but instead of stealing cars you get to hijack a bloody horse and carriage. If you enjoy hunting, rugged American culture, fishing, or even a little kinky horse play, this game shouldn’t be overlooked.

The accidental success of an indie game that legitimately gets my heart palpitating – Hello Neighbour – is getting a sequel this month called Hello Neighbour: Hide and Seek.

The thing about Hello Neighbour is, if you like to be chased and attacked by a creepy-as-fuck middle aged man (which sounds like a dream come true, to be honest) then this game is for you.

I played it one night while home alone and felt like there was someone watching me any time I walked around the house. It’s a sandbox-style game that’s simple to play but features AI that learns how you play as a means to keep you guessing.

Now it’s time to delve into the game of the year (my biased prediction): Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

Since my last mention of this upcoming franchise blockbuster, we have some newly announced characters: Ken from Street Fighter, Incineroar from Pokémon and Piranha Plant from Super Mario.

We also have a newly announced adventure story mode that takes place directly after Super Smash Brothers Brawl ended in 2007 and, in the trailer, we see every single character defeated except for our lovable pink fluff ball, Kirby, who has since been identified as the true star of the game.

My tip is to get one of the re-released Gamecube controllers and practise with a few characters to build your skills up and become the ultimate gaymer at smashing.

I hope you all get some time off to spend gayming this festive holiday with your loved ones, and I hope to catch you all online in the new year.