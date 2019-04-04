—

Would it be a sick April Fool’s joke to tell you that there are no new games coming out in April? Probably, but I’m a messy bitch who loves drama.

First up, I am so stoked to hear that Cuphead, the two-player, side-scrolling, gun and run game is coming to Nintendo Switch’s e-Shop.

The game revolves around a cartoon cup-headed character and his pal Mugman who gamble their souls to the Devil, and in return must beat some looney bosses.

Not only is this release a huge win for gaymers in April, but it’s a massive step forward in the cooperation between Microsoft and Nintendo, which leaves me questioning: what will come next for the gaming empire?

The classic fighting game Mortal Kombat has it’s 11th edition launching this month.

If you love eye gouging, neck snapping, and bone compounding visuals, this game is probably for you, ya sicko.

This isn’t a franchise I know much about personally, but from what I have seen, the new characters look epic and seem to have major uniqueness.

It’s certainly worth looking up even for its well-reputable story mode.

If you have been following the dark, depressing yet captivating story of Clementine and AJ in The Walking Dead: The Tell-Tale Series, you will finally get your conclusion.

Launching on PS4 and Xbox One, as always, every decision you make will reflect how the characters and story evolve, making you fully responsible for all the depressing and deadly actions to come; time to finish this story.

To be honest it’s not a huge month of epic releases in my opinion, but maybe you can find some time to attack your ever-growing backlog of games like me this April.