Irish singer Wallis Bird has released a music video featuring a beautiful same-sex dance showing the intimacy of a lesbian relationship.

Directed by Sydney-based Irish director Sinéad McDevitt, the video for Bird’s new song ‘The Ocean’ is dedicated to their “LGBTQ+ family around the world”.

“We made The Ocean as a gift, in part, to our younger selves who struggled with our sexuality,” said Bird.

“Growing up in Ireland, we never saw same-sex love stories depicted on MTV and therefore never had access to powerful narratives that celebrated or represented the love stories that we could really relate to.”

The video portrays two dancers clad in white, choreographer and So You Think You Can Dance Australia finalist Yukino McHugh and Sydney Dance Company trained Olivia Kingston, coming together in darkness to show each other the love they share, lighting up the world around them in the process.

“When Wallis first mentioned The Ocean – a new devotional song to her partner Tracey – I prodded her on the inspiration behind it. ‘Looking at Tracey is like looking out on an ocean of planetary systems’, she mused. The image wouldn’t budge from my brain,” said McDevitt

“I began to see the film play out in a mini universe of magical realism; feeling both expansive and intimate. I felt there should be a gravitational pull of sorts, a dance between camera and lovers. Building in strength to a crescendo as their connection matures from fantasy into reality… darkness into light… fear into love.”

Produced by Bryce Lintern, it was completed during McDevitt’s placement at production company FINCH as part of the Australian Director Guild and Screen Australia’s Gender Matters initiative for emerging female directors.

“My hope is that The Ocean connects with a wide audience, maybe even cutting through opposition to same-sex relationships with the beauty of the lovers’ connection,” continued Sinéad McDevitt.

“Mostly, we’d love for our LGBTQ+ family and straight pals around the world to enjoy a celebration of lesbian intimacy onscreen – one that’s directed with a queer female gaze. Perhaps The Ocean can also be used as an antidote to any invisible fear or shame we carry around inside of us.”

The video premieres this month to coincide with the anniversary of marriage equality legislation passing into law.

“We would love for this film to reach our LGBTQ+ family in the 72 countries where being gay is still illegal so we can try to shine a light on the darkness by giving a voice to the LGBTQ+ voiceless,” said Wallis Bird.

“In doing so, we’re showing that, while we’re divided by social, religious or cultural barriers, we’re all bound by our aspirations towards true love.”