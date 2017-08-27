—

More than 16 million Australians are currently enrolled and will be able to vote in the government’s proposed postal survey on marriage equality, according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

Of the 765,000 enrolment transactions since the announcement of the survey, 90,000 were new additions to the roll, with final figures to be released next week.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said the AEC had maintained the high enrolment rate at the previous federal election prior to the announcement of the marriage survey, leading to a now record high.

***

More than 20,000 Melburnians took to the streets yesterday to rally for marriage equality ahead of the government’s proposed postal survey on the issue.

Protesters took to the streets in a sea of rainbow flags and signs, in what has been called possibly the largest marriage equality rally in Australia ever.

The event was organised by Equal Love, who have been campaigning for marriage equality for 13 years.

***

Friday was Wear It Purple day – a day that sees safety and support for young queer people championed around the country.

Board member in the Australian arm of the campaign, Brock Galway, says that for himself, the day is filled with empowerment.

“I remember around the time of me coming out as gay, I was so worried,” he says.

“Having something as powerful as Wear It Purple back then would have played a key part in me being able to feel proud and to know there was support out there.”

***

Radio host Kyle Sandilands has shut down a caller who attacked LGBTI families, calling him a homophobe and a fuckwit, among other things.

Sandilands and co-host Jackie Henderson were taking calls on marriage equality yesterday when a caller named Mikey was put on the air.

“If we say yes to gay marriage, does that mean we’re gonna have to say yes for them to have kids?” Mikey asked.

Sandilands hit back, saying: “you’re a filthy homophobe pretending to masquerade as someone speaking on behalf of kids.”

***

LAVERNE Cox has announced a mysterious upcoming project with Beyoncé.

“Yes it’s true,” Cox posted on Twitter.

“I am collaborating with Beyoncé on a new project. #QueenBey herself. More details Sept. 6. #Beyonce #TransIsBeautiful.”