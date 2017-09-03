—

There have been over 98,000 new people added to the electoral roll since the marriage equality postal survey was announced, and 65,000 of those are aged 18 – 24, according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said the processing of enrolment transactions was finalised on Monday, with more than 16 million Australians enrolled and eligible to participate in the postal survey.

Between August 8 and 24 the AEC processed a total of 933,592 enrolment transactions, compared to approximately 687,000 enrolment transactions during the close of rolls period at last year’s federal election.

***

A pair of gay lions engaged in a mating display at a British wildlife park have raised some eyebrows.

The two males were seen getting intimate while a lioness was just metres away. Russ Bridges, the amateur photographer who caught photos of the lions getting down, said, “There are two males and a female in that pride. One of the lions suddenly got up, walked over and jumped on his friend’s back.

“I think it was a bit of a ‘should have gone to Specsavers’ moment as a lioness was just lying there next to them.”

***

A teenage marriage equality activist gave an impassioned speech at a rally at the University of Wollongong on Wednesday.

Jamil, 16, spoke in honour of his honorary grandfather, the late Peter Bonsall-Boone.

“Bon was an exceptional man who did many exceptional things while making some exceptional sacrifices,” said Jamil. “I do not want my country to be one that considers my grandfathers lesser than myself.”

***

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott is continuing his hard line against marriage equality, this time bringing his sister Christine Forster’s family into his rhetoric.

After Forster earlier this week said the two have ‘agreed to disagree’ on marriage equality, Abbott said in a radio interview that he wants all children to have a mother and father.

“As everyone knows, my distinguished and much-loved sister Chris is on the other side of this argument,” he said. “Chris has been a very good mother with her partner Virginia, they do a good job, but nevertheless I’m old fashioned enough to think kids do best with a mother and a father.”