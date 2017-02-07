The Gold Coast, an hour south of Brisbane, is best know for it’s amusement parks, exciting surf beaches and wild night life.

You will find two gay clubs at Surfers Paradise; check below for opening days.

Escape Bar

1/2 Cavill Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217

Open Wed – Mon

Closet

1/2 Cavill Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217

Open Wed – Mon

Sin City

22 Orchid Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217

Open Monthly

