The Gold Coast, an hour south of Brisbane, is best know for it’s amusement parks, exciting surf beaches and wild night life.
You will find two gay clubs at Surfers Paradise; check below for opening days.
Escape Bar
1/2 Cavill Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217
Open Wed – Mon
Closet
1/2 Cavill Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217
Open Wed – Mon
Sin City
22 Orchid Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217
Open Monthly
© Star Observer 2015 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
Can anyone recommend a good bar/club for Trans mtf and a bi chick on the gold coast please? we will be down there next week and would love to go out and party!
Ashley & Kitty
FYI, Sin City is not a gay bar. Don’t be fooled by the name. It’s very heterosexual.
Wanna fuck and my cock now??
Hot athletic tall guy American visiting feb 5 – 9 2016. Staying at the wave. Looking to fun times with other cool guys out at bars or privately ! It’s Holidays and time to cut loose. Hit me up at Chillstud at yahoo dot com
Marcus from sydney here from 24-12-15 to 7-1-15 . Im a 6ft aussie red head looking to meet guys for beers, maybe club with but definitely to play with. Keen for some holiday fun. I can not host. I am staying with family but i am open to suggestions and keen to hook up. text me on 0413 995 171
merry xmas
on gold coast boxing day 7 nights staying palm beach hotel im 39 hit me up cheers mark x 0402988685
Hi
I am here on holiday in main beach looking to hang with some cool guys !! 20-30 preferred !! Cheers A
Here now staying at grand chancellor
Anyone know what they’re is for a guy to do in surfers on his own. But bored atm
Hi mates,
Will be on GC 16-23 of August…. Wanna meet guys who can show around. I’m 28 Russian bear type guy.
Hi. Going to be in surfers paradise 20 – 30th of august looking for other guys to hang with. Im 32
Hi, im zack, on a short trip and currently in mantra residence, looking for local aussie for frenship n more…prefered aged fr 20-35, will be here until the 12th…hit me n lets meet up!
Visiting Surfers Paradise from 3/10- 3/12/15. Would like to meet guys to hang out, clubbing, site seeing, etc.
Cheers, Sean
Hi,
I’m a 27 yr old male from Bris. Wanna check out the local GC gay bars. I have no gay friends so am looking to meet new peeps :)
In gold coast Wednesday 19th – tues 25th staying at Grand chancellor. Looking for mates to hang with
Hey mike, we are at grand chancellor, just looking for mates :-)
Just txt
0481134857
I am 31 I have called myself straight all my life.. I am confused now if I am gay straight or bisexual I am after some male partners to sleep with so I can work out what I am PS I can’t explane how much I want to try anything
hi will be in g/c for a week on Saturday if u wanna catch up
Hey Nic,
If your still keen to explore and play i’d love to play with you. Im a bi guy from sydney, 6ft aussie red head on gold coast from boxing day until 7th january. I cant host but i’m more than willing to explore anything you want to try (safe only) text me on 0413 995 171 . merry xmas
Hi 40’s year old guy from Darwin will be in gold coast from 24 oct till 29 th oct staying at outrigger surfers paradise. looking for guys to catch up with to show me around and or fun or nights out
Looking fr sum friends to go clubbing with im new to the goldy would love to get out clubbing meet new people and have a load of fun… late 40s
Cheers Pete