GREY MATTERS: Sex Ed for Everyone

‘Sex Ed for Everyone’ is the May edition of the monthly column Grey Matters.

As a generation, we have failed our young people when it comes to gay sex education.

Our generation had one-on-one mentors, then, the classic sex education book The Joy of Gay Sex (still the bible of knowledge) arrived. Now, 46 years on from its original publishing, the sexually curious have…. porn!

We need a 21st century, visual and easily accessible solution — that is a specific video-based website dedicated to gay sexuality that is honest, explicit, welcoming, and exuding pride.

It mustn’t shirk at demonstrating in live-action format the diversity of sexual possibilities that sex between men offers. While including the physical ‘how to’, it must also balance the context of broader lifestyle choices.

The world needs one outstanding site that curious same-sex explorers can access free, 24/7, allowing them to bypass their local cultural, religious, conservative and bigoted restraints.

Imagine a curious seeker in the darkness of his bedroom able to discover that seemingly being different isn’t the case – he’s welcomed to being part of a like-minded, worldwide community where he never needs to feel inferior, uninformed or alone.

The sex ed site needs to be funded by broad-minded health authorities from several countries. This will help prevent future governments from censoring or banning it.

Yes, there will be constant homophobic cyber attacks but with no individual’s data stored there, that removes any fear of looking at the site by any individual anywhere.

Begin the site with the original ‘how-to’ video, and as feedback suggests new subjects, add them. Over time this would provide a comprehensive visual encyclopedia of all things gay and sexual.

It’s time that we offered the knowledge the sexually curious are seeking – including for bisexual adults – in a one-stop experience.

For a few million dollars we can overcome current hetero-centric restrictive sex education and take control of educating the world about gay sexuality. Simply by offering a free website, we gift the world the answers they may otherwise never get told.

What a wise investment!