No matter where you live, there is always an organisation for you to reach out to that can cater to your needs or interests. Here is a comprehensive, state-by-state list of community services and organisations available.

NATIONAL

AFAO

AFAO

The Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations is the national peak body of HIV and AIDS sexual health organisations

afao.org.au

 

Australian-Lesbian-and-Gay-Archives

Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives

Collecting, preserving and celebrating Australia’s queer past.

alga.org.au

BeyondBlue

BeyondBlue

Works to address issues associated with depression, anxiety disorders and related mental disorders, and to reduce associated stigma.

beyondblue.org.au

blackRainbow

Black Rainbow

Social network for Indigenous people who identify as LGBTI, sistergirl or brotherboy. Also advocates for better mental health and suicide prevention.

BlackRainbowAustralia

 

 

Freedom2B

Freedom2B

Assists LGBTI people from Christian backgrounds on their journey to reconciling their faith, sexuality and gender identity.

freedom2b.org

Genderqueer-Australia

Genderqueer Australia

Specialises in the support of gender questioning and genderqueer people, their family, friends and professionals who they go to for help.

genderqueer.org.au

Metropolitan-Community-Church

Metropolitan Community Church

With branches all over Australia, the MCC prides itself in being a inclusive and LGBTI-friendly place of worship. 

mccmelbourne.com.au & mccbris.asn.au & mccsydney.org

 

mindout

MindOUT!

A mental health and suicide prevention project supporting health organisations to be inclusive of LGBTI people.

lgbtihealth.org.au/mindout

 

Minus18

Minus18

Provide mental health, peer mentoring and events to support same-sex attracted and gender-diverse young people from all over Australia.

minus18.org.au

NAPWHA

NAPWHA

The National Association of People with HIV Australia.

napwha.org.au

 

Organisation-Intersex-International-Australia

Organisation Intersex International Australia

Intersex human rights, information, education and peer and family support.

oii.org.au

 

Out-for-Australia

Out for Australia

An organisation that seeks to support and mentor aspiring LGBTI professionals as they navigate their way through the early stages of their career.

outforaustralia.org

 

 

PFLAG-Australia

PFLAG Australia

A non-profit voluntary organisation and support network for parents and families of LGBTI people.

pflagaustralia.org.au

Pinnacle-Foundation

Pinnacle Foundation

Provides scholarships to LGBTI youth who are marginalised or disadvantaged.

thepinnaclefoundation.org

 

PID Logo

Pride in Diversity

Australia’s only national not-for-profit employer support program for all aspects of LGBTI workplace inclusion. Publishers of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI). 

www.prideindiversity.com.au

Pride In Sport Logo

Pride in Sport

Sporting inclusion program specifically designed to assist National and State sporting organisations and clubs with the inclusion of LGBTI employees, players, volunteers and spectators. 

www.prideindiversity.com.au/prideinsport

QLife-Australia

QLife Australia

Free LGBTI phone and web counselling, coast to coast. Call 1800 184 527.

qlife.org.au

silverrainbow

Silver Rainbow

An LGBTI ageing and aged care group that provides training for aged care providers, resources, information and advocacy.

lgbtihealth.org.au/ageing

 

transcendsupport

Transcend

Supporting trans* children and their families.

transcendsupport.com.au

Wendybird

Wendybird

A community for meaningful connection for all LGBTIQ people

wendybird.com.au

 

 

 

 

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

AIDS-Action-Council

AIDS Action Council

The ACT’s peak HIV and AIDS health organisation also offers counselling, peer education, treatments, resources, and more.

aidsaction.org.au

 

A-Gender-Agenda

A Gender Agenda

Works with  gender-diverse community members, including intersex people, trans* people, cross-dressers and other gender-variant or gender non-conforming people.

genderrights.org.au

 

Diversity-ACT

Diversity ACT

A community-based, non-profit organisation that exists to advance and support the aspirations, acceptance and human dignity of LGBTI members of the Canberra community.

diversityact.org.au

 

 

 

 

NEW SOUTH WALES

Acceptance-Sydney

Acceptance Sydney

A faith community supporting LGBTI Catholics, their family and friends.

gaycatholic.com.au

ACON

ACON

The AIDS Council of NSW is one of Australia’s largest LGBTI sexual health and wellbeing organisations, with a variety of services on offer, including free rapid HIV testing clinics, counselling, resources, substance support, and more.

acon.org.au

ankali

Ankali Project

Trains and supports volunteers who provide emotional and social support to people living with HIV.

The Ankali Project

 

BLISS

BLISS

The Blacktown Lesbian Information and Social Support operates out of the Blacktown Women’s and Girls’ Health Centre, a non-profit organisation in western Sydney.

womensandgirls.org.au

 

 

Bobby-Goldsmith-Foundation

Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

Provides financial and practical assistance, financial counselling, housing and employment support to people living disadvantaged by HIV.

bgf.org.au

ACON

Care Coordination

ACON service that helps clients with multiple and/or complex needs to access relevant healthcare and support services, manage care and treatment and reduce social isolation. A free service provided for three months.

Care Coordination

 

cronullagaygroup

Cronulla Gay Group

A social group for LGBTI people in Cronulla and Sutherland Shire

cronullagaygroup.com

dayenu

Dayenu

Sydney’s Jewish LGBTI social and networking group.

dayenu.org.au

 

 

gendercentre

The Gender Centre Inc.

A non-profit state-wide service supporting the transgender and gender diverse community through counselling, case management, crisis & transitional accommodation, Transgender Anti-Violence project, over 55 support, group work outreach, prison outreach.

gendercentre.org.au

NSW-Gay-and-Lesbian-Rights-Lobby

NSW Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby

Provides referral and educative resources on gay and lesbian rights to the media, policy makers and the community.

glrl.org.au

 

HERO

HERO

he Hastings Equal Respect and Opportunity Organisation promotes respect towards one another and community acceptance regardless of preference or identity.

ourhero.org.au

halc

HIV/AIDS Legal Centre NSW

A specialist community legal centre funded to provide free legal services and advice to people with HIV-related legal matters.

halc.org.au

 

ICLC

Inner City Legal Centre

Provides free legal services to Sydney’s LGBTI community.

iclc.org.au

MAG

MAG (Mature Age Gays) Sydney

A social club for gay and bi sexual men and their supporters.

magsydney.org

 

PQF

Parramatta Queer Forum

A coalition of organisations formed in 2009 in response to a survey of western Sydney LGBTI people who felt there was a need for a group that could put on events, advocate for rights, provide safe spaces and make Sydney’s suburban LGBTI community visible.

Parramatta Queer Forum

 

pinkmountains

Pink Mountains

An online community information guide, and business directory for LGBTI people, their friends and supporters, living in or visiting the Blue Mountains.

pinkmountains.com.au

pollysclub

The Polly’s Club

The longest running LGBTI community organisation in Australia.

thepollysclub.com.au

Positive-Life-NSW

Positive Life NSW

The voice of people with HIV since 1988.

positivelife.org.au

 

queerscreen

Queer Screen – Featured projects

Online listing to promote LGBTI filmmakers’ projects and crowdfunding initiatives.

queerscreen.org.au/featured-projects

rainbowrecoverygroup

Rainbow Recovery Club

Provides a safe meeting place, primarily for LGBT people, in a 12 step programs for recovery from alcoholism, drug and other addictions.

rainbowrecoveryclub.org.au

 

rainbowvisions

Rainbow Visions

A coalition of individuals and groups who initiate and support actions that contribute to making the Hunter region a healthier, more enjoyable, rewarding and culturally rich place for LGBTI people in the Newcastle and Hunter regions.

rainbowvisions.org.au

 

SGLBA

SGLBA

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association puts on regular networking and social events.

sglba.org.au

traxside

Traxside Youth Centre

The centre, a free and confidential service for young people aged 12-24 in the Macarthur area, also runs a fortnightly event for LGBTI youth.

wollondilly.nsw.gov.au

twenty10

Twenty10

A non-profit, state-wide organisation working with and supporting young LGBTI people through case work, accommodation, drop-in services, counselling and group activities.

twenty10.org.au

 

 

 

 

 

 

QUEENSLAND

GLBN

GLBN

Brisbane’s Gay and Lesbian Business Network puts on regular networking and social events.

glbn.org.au

HIV-Foundation-Queensland

HIV Foundation Queensland

Aims to elevate HIV and AIDS as a priority health issue through prevention programs, increasing HIV testing, increasing treatment uptake and reigniting awareness about HIV transmission, stigma and discrimination.

hivfoundation.org.au

opendoors

Open Doors

An LGBTI youth service that provides drop-in services, counselling, outreach workers and group activities.

opendoors.net.au

 

QuAC

QuAC

The Queensland AIDS Council delivers HIV prevention programs, client services for people with HIV, peer support and advocacy.

qahc.org.au

 

QPP

QPP

Queensland Positive People is an advocacy and support organisation for people living with HIV in Queensland.

qpp.net.au

standupwithpride

Stand Up With Pride

A north Queensland organisation that pursues social change through community action, education, promotion of LGBTI diversity, and social opportunities and peer support.

standupwithpride.com

 

sunshinecoastrainbow

Sunshine Coast Rainbow Network

Peer outreach, social networking, information sharing, and more.

sunshine-coast-rainbownetwork.com

 

 

 

VICTORIA

antiviolence

Anti Violence Project of Victoria Inc.

VicAVP: Report, Discuss, Respond – Encouraging outcomes for violence & its impacts within & against the Victoria GLBT community since 1997.

www.antiviolence.info

comingoutaustralia

Coming Out Australia

Helping people in the GLBTIQ Community with coming out.

www.comingout.com.au

VAC

David Williams Fund

Provide emergency financial assistance to PLHIV experiencing financial hardship.

vac.org.au/DWF

FTM

FTM Shed

A support group for FTMs and their allies located in Melbourne, Australia.

transshedboys.com

gasp

GASP

Geelong’s very own safe and inclusive space for LGBTI young people aged between 10-25. Weekly meetings, social events, information and advice.

gaspgeelong.net.au

 

GLHV

GLHV

Gay and Lesbian Health Victoria is a health and wellbeing policy and resource unit for LGBTI Victorians.

glhv.org.au

globe

GLOBE

Melbourne’s Gay and Lesbian Organisation of Business and Enterprise puts on regular networking and social events as well as community forums.

globemelbourne.com.au

gowest

GoWest

Collectively brings together local organisations and artists supporting and representing the LGBTI communities in the western region of Melbourne.

facebook.com/gowestpride

livingpostive

Living Positive Victoria

The state’s peak body representing people living with HIV

livingpositivevictoria.org.au

 

VAC

Peer Education

Workshops for men who are attracted to other men.

vac.org.au/peer-education

VAC

Positive Living Centre

Community centre for people living with HIV providing social, emotional, recreational, and skills-based services and activities.

vac.org.au/support-services/community-centre

 

VAC

The Centre Clinic

Safe, LGBTI-friendly general practice and specialist medical care for people living with HIV.

vac.org.au/centre-clinic

TGV

Transgender Victoria

Founded in the late 1990s to address discrimination faced by trans people in Victoria.

transgendervictoria.com

thediversityproject

The Diversity Project

Aims to create a safer, more inclusive and healthier community in the City of Greater Shepparton and beyond for young people who are same-sex attracted, sex and gender diverse.

diversityproject.org.au

VAC

VAC

The Victorian AIDS Council is Australia’s oldest HIV and AIDS organisation, offering services for the LGBTI community, such as counselling, community support, alcohol and drug service, rapid HIV tests, and more.

vac.org.au

 

VGLRL

Victorian Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby

The VGLRL fights for equality, social justice, human rights for the state’s LGBTI community.

vglrl.org.au

wayout

WayOut

Victorian Rural Youth and Sexual Diversity Project.

WayOutVictoria

workingout

WorkingOUT

A specialist employment service for LGBTI-identified people.

Search for “WorkingOUT” at senswide.com.au

ZOE

Zoe Belle Gender Centre

A centre to support and improve the health and wellbeing of Victoria’s sex and gender diverse population.

gendercentre.com

 

 

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Freedom

Freedom Centre

A hangout and resource location for LGBTI youth based in Northbridge, Perth.

freedom.org.au

glwa

GLWA

Phone and web-based counselling service for the LGBTI community.

glwa.org.au

livingproud

Living Proud

Providing support, information and resources to the Western Australian LGBTI community.

livingproud.org.au

 

truecolours

True Colours

A service offering regional support for young people with diverse sexuality and gender, as well as their families. Also provides training workshops for allied service providers. Operates in Bunbury.

true colours

 

WAAC

WA AIDS Council

Leads the Western Australian community in the provision of a wide range of services in the prevention of HIV, and the treatment and care of people living with HIV and AIDS.

waaids.com

 

 

 

 

 

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

LGBTIevents

Adelaide LGBT events

List events and activities of interest to the LGBTIQ communities in Adelaide and country South Australia.

adelaidelgbtevents.webs.com/

 

unitedcommunities

Bfriend

Offering mentoring, support, information and referral for people coming out as LGBTIQ, and their families.

yourbestlife.org.au/services/bfriend

centacare

Cheltenham Place

Individuals living with HIV will receive individualised support in their own homes or at Cheltenham Place.

centacare.org.au

SA-Health

Clinic 275

Clinic 275 offers a walk-in, free and confidential testing, diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted infections. No appointments necessary.

sahealth.sa.gov.au

relationships-australia

MOSAIC Blood Borne Viruses Support Services

Free and confidential counselling for people affected by HIV/AIDS or hepatitis.

www.rasa.org.au

 

relationships-australia

PEACE Multicultural Services

PEACE (Personal Education And Community Empowerment) supports and assists individuals, families and communities from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to lead balanced and healthy lives.

www.rasa.org.au

 

sin

Sex Industry Network

Promoting the health rights and well-being of South Australian sex workers.

sin.org.au

shinesa

SHine SA

Not-for-profit organisation providing sexual health education, early intervention, health promotion, clinical services and therapeutic counselling.

shinesa.org.au

smesh

South Australian Mobilisation + Empowerment for Sexual Health (SAMESH)

South Australia’s targeted HIV and STI prevention program with support for people living with HIV.

samesh.org.au

relationships-australia

UNIDOS

UNIDOS is a free, confidential program for people who are same sex attracted (SSA) and/or questioning their sexuality.

rasa.org.au

 

 

 

TASMANIA

rainbowtas

Rainbow Tasmania

An information resource and an incorporated body of organisations dedicated to achieving and maintaining inclusion and equity for LGBTI people in Tasmania.

rainbowtas.org

workingitout

Working It Out

Tasmania’s gender, sexuality, and intersex status support and education service

workingitout.org.au

 

 

 

 

 

NORTHERN TERRITORY

NTACH

Northern Territory AIDS and Hepatitis Council

Works in the area of blood borne viruses, education and social support in the Northern Territory.

ntahc.org.au/programs/lgbt-services

 

 

 

