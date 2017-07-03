No matter where you live, there is always an organisation for you to reach out to that can cater to your needs or interests. Here is a comprehensive, state-by-state list of community services and organisations available.

NATIONAL

AFAO The Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations is the national peak body of HIV and AIDS sexual health organisations afao.org.au Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives Collecting, preserving and celebrating Australia’s queer past. alga.org.au BeyondBlue Works to address issues associated with depression, anxiety disorders and related mental disorders, and to reduce associated stigma. beyondblue.org.au Black Rainbow Social network for Indigenous people who identify as LGBTI, sistergirl or brotherboy. Also advocates for better mental health and suicide prevention. BlackRainbowAustralia

Freedom2B Assists LGBTI people from Christian backgrounds on their journey to reconciling their faith, sexuality and gender identity. freedom2b.org Genderqueer Australia Specialises in the support of gender questioning and genderqueer people, their family, friends and professionals who they go to for help. genderqueer.org.au Metropolitan Community Church With branches all over Australia, the MCC prides itself in being a inclusive and LGBTI-friendly place of worship. mccmelbourne.com.au & mccbris.asn.au & mccsydney.org MindOUT! A mental health and suicide prevention project supporting health organisations to be inclusive of LGBTI people. lgbtihealth.org.au/mindout

Minus18 Provide mental health, peer mentoring and events to support same-sex attracted and gender-diverse young people from all over Australia. minus18.org.au NAPWHA The National Association of People with HIV Australia. napwha.org.au Organisation Intersex International Australia Intersex human rights, information, education and peer and family support. oii.org.au Out for Australia An organisation that seeks to support and mentor aspiring LGBTI professionals as they navigate their way through the early stages of their career. outforaustralia.org

PFLAG Australia A non-profit voluntary organisation and support network for parents and families of LGBTI people. pflagaustralia.org.au Pinnacle Foundation Provides scholarships to LGBTI youth who are marginalised or disadvantaged. thepinnaclefoundation.org Pride in Diversity Australia’s only national not-for-profit employer support program for all aspects of LGBTI workplace inclusion. Publishers of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI). www.prideindiversity.com.au Pride in Sport Sporting inclusion program specifically designed to assist National and State sporting organisations and clubs with the inclusion of LGBTI employees, players, volunteers and spectators. www.prideindiversity.com.au/ prideinsport

QLife Australia Free LGBTI phone and web counselling, coast to coast. Call 1800 184 527. qlife.org.au Silver Rainbow An LGBTI ageing and aged care group that provides training for aged care providers, resources, information and advocacy. lgbtihealth.org.au/ageing Transcend Supporting trans* children and their families. transcendsupport.com.au Wendybird A community for meaningful connection for all LGBTIQ people wendybird.com.au

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY AIDS Action Council The ACT’s peak HIV and AIDS health organisation also offers counselling, peer education, treatments, resources, and more. aidsaction.org.au A Gender Agenda Works with gender-diverse community members, including intersex people, trans* people, cross-dressers and other gender-variant or gender non-conforming people. genderrights.org.au

Diversity ACT A community-based, non-profit organisation that exists to advance and support the aspirations, acceptance and human dignity of LGBTI members of the Canberra community. diversityact.org.au NEW SOUTH WALES Acceptance Sydney A faith community supporting LGBTI Catholics, their family and friends. gaycatholic.com.au ACON The AIDS Council of NSW is one of Australia’s largest LGBTI sexual health and wellbeing organisations, with a variety of services on offer, including free rapid HIV testing clinics, counselling, resources, substance support, and more. acon.org.au

Ankali Project Trains and supports volunteers who provide emotional and social support to people living with HIV. The Ankali Project BLISS The Blacktown Lesbian Information and Social Support operates out of the Blacktown Women’s and Girls’ Health Centre, a non-profit organisation in western Sydney. womensandgirls.org.au Bobby Goldsmith Foundation Provides financial and practical assistance, financial counselling, housing and employment support to people living disadvantaged by HIV. bgf.org.au Care Coordination ACON service that helps clients with multiple and/or complex needs to access relevant healthcare and support services, manage care and treatment and reduce social isolation. A free service provided for three months. Care Coordination

Cronulla Gay Group A social group for LGBTI people in Cronulla and Sutherland Shire cronullagaygroup.com Dayenu Sydney’s Jewish LGBTI social and networking group. dayenu.org.au The Gender Centre Inc. A non-profit state-wide service supporting the transgender and gender diverse community through counselling, case management, crisis & transitional accommodation, Transgender Anti-Violence project, over 55 support, group work outreach, prison outreach. gendercentre.org.au NSW Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby Provides referral and educative resources on gay and lesbian rights to the media, policy makers and the community. glrl.org.au

HERO he Hastings Equal Respect and Opportunity Organisation promotes respect towards one another and community acceptance regardless of preference or identity. ourhero.org.au HIV/AIDS Legal Centre NSW A specialist community legal centre funded to provide free legal services and advice to people with HIV-related legal matters. halc.org.au Inner City Legal Centre Provides free legal services to Sydney’s LGBTI community. iclc.org.au MAG (Mature Age Gays) Sydney A social club for gay and bi sexual men and their supporters. magsydney.org

Parramatta Queer Forum A coalition of organisations formed in 2009 in response to a survey of western Sydney LGBTI people who felt there was a need for a group that could put on events, advocate for rights, provide safe spaces and make Sydney’s suburban LGBTI community visible. Parramatta Queer Forum Pink Mountains An online community information guide, and business directory for LGBTI people, their friends and supporters, living in or visiting the Blue Mountains. pinkmountains.com.au The Polly’s Club The longest running LGBTI community organisation in Australia. thepollysclub.com.au Positive Life NSW The voice of people with HIV since 1988. positivelife.org.au

Queer Screen – Featured projects Online listing to promote LGBTI filmmakers’ projects and crowdfunding initiatives. queerscreen.org.au/featured-projects Rainbow Recovery Club Provides a safe meeting place, primarily for LGBT people, in a 12 step programs for recovery from alcoholism, drug and other addictions. rainbowrecoveryclub.org.au Rainbow Visions A coalition of individuals and groups who initiate and support actions that contribute to making the Hunter region a healthier, more enjoyable, rewarding and culturally rich place for LGBTI people in the Newcastle and Hunter regions. rainbowvisions.org.au SGLBA The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association puts on regular networking and social events. sglba.org.au

Traxside Youth Centre The centre, a free and confidential service for young people aged 12-24 in the Macarthur area, also runs a fortnightly event for LGBTI youth. wollondilly.nsw.gov.au Twenty10 A non-profit, state-wide organisation working with and supporting young LGBTI people through case work, accommodation, drop-in services, counselling and group activities. twenty10.org.au

QUEENSLAND GLBN Brisbane’s Gay and Lesbian Business Network puts on regular networking and social events. glbn.org.au HIV Foundation Queensland Aims to elevate HIV and AIDS as a priority health issue through prevention programs, increasing HIV testing, increasing treatment uptake and reigniting awareness about HIV transmission, stigma and discrimination. hivfoundation.org.au

Open Doors An LGBTI youth service that provides drop-in services, counselling, outreach workers and group activities. opendoors.net.au QuAC The Queensland AIDS Council delivers HIV prevention programs, client services for people with HIV, peer support and advocacy. qahc.org.au QPP Queensland Positive People is an advocacy and support organisation for people living with HIV in Queensland. qpp.net.au Stand Up With Pride A north Queensland organisation that pursues social change through community action, education, promotion of LGBTI diversity, and social opportunities and peer support. standupwithpride.com

Sunshine Coast Rainbow Network Peer outreach, social networking, information sharing, and more. sunshine-coast-rainbownetwork.com VICTORIA Anti Violence Project of Victoria Inc. VicAVP: Report, Discuss, Respond – Encouraging outcomes for violence & its impacts within & against the Victoria GLBT community since 1997. www.antiviolence.info Coming Out Australia Helping people in the GLBTIQ Community with coming out. www.comingout.com.au

David Williams Fund Provide emergency financial assistance to PLHIV experiencing financial hardship. vac.org.au/DWF FTM Shed A support group for FTMs and their allies located in Melbourne, Australia. transshedboys.com GASP Geelong’s very own safe and inclusive space for LGBTI young people aged between 10-25. Weekly meetings, social events, information and advice. gaspgeelong.net.au GLHV Gay and Lesbian Health Victoria is a health and wellbeing policy and resource unit for LGBTI Victorians. glhv.org.au

GLOBE Melbourne’s Gay and Lesbian Organisation of Business and Enterprise puts on regular networking and social events as well as community forums. globemelbourne.com.au GoWest Collectively brings together local organisations and artists supporting and representing the LGBTI communities in the western region of Melbourne. facebook.com/gowestpride Living Positive Victoria The state’s peak body representing people living with HIV livingpositivevictoria.org.au Peer Education Workshops for men who are attracted to other men. vac.org.au/peer-education

Positive Living Centre Community centre for people living with HIV providing social, emotional, recreational, and skills-based services and activities. vac.org.au/support-services/community-centre The Centre Clinic Safe, LGBTI-friendly general practice and specialist medical care for people living with HIV. vac.org.au/centre-clinic Transgender Victoria Founded in the late 1990s to address discrimination faced by trans people in Victoria. transgendervictoria.com The Diversity Project Aims to create a safer, more inclusive and healthier community in the City of Greater Shepparton and beyond for young people who are same-sex attracted, sex and gender diverse. diversityproject.org.au

VAC The Victorian AIDS Council is Australia’s oldest HIV and AIDS organisation, offering services for the LGBTI community, such as counselling, community support, alcohol and drug service, rapid HIV tests, and more. vac.org.au Victorian Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby The VGLRL fights for equality, social justice, human rights for the state’s LGBTI community. vglrl.org.au WayOut Victorian Rural Youth and Sexual Diversity Project. WayOutVictoria WorkingOUT A specialist employment service for LGBTI-identified people. Search for “WorkingOUT” at senswide.com.au

Zoe Belle Gender Centre A centre to support and improve the health and wellbeing of Victoria’s sex and gender diverse population. gendercentre.com WESTERN AUSTRALIA Freedom Centre A hangout and resource location for LGBTI youth based in Northbridge, Perth. freedom.org.au GLWA Phone and web-based counselling service for the LGBTI community. glwa.org.au

Living Proud Providing support, information and resources to the Western Australian LGBTI community. livingproud.org.au True Colours A service offering regional support for young people with diverse sexuality and gender, as well as their families. Also provides training workshops for allied service providers. Operates in Bunbury. true colours WA AIDS Council Leads the Western Australian community in the provision of a wide range of services in the prevention of HIV, and the treatment and care of people living with HIV and AIDS. waaids.com

SOUTH AUSTRALIA Adelaide LGBT events List events and activities of interest to the LGBTIQ communities in Adelaide and country South Australia. adelaidelgbtevents.webs.com/ Bfriend Offering mentoring, support, information and referral for people coming out as LGBTIQ, and their families. yourbestlife.org.au/services/bfriend

Cheltenham Place Individuals living with HIV will receive individualised support in their own homes or at Cheltenham Place. centacare.org.au Clinic 275 Clinic 275 offers a walk-in, free and confidential testing, diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted infections. No appointments necessary. sahealth.sa.gov.au MOSAIC Blood Borne Viruses Support Services Free and confidential counselling for people affected by HIV/AIDS or hepatitis. www.rasa.org.au PEACE Multicultural Services PEACE (Personal Education And Community Empowerment) supports and assists individuals, families and communities from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to lead balanced and healthy lives. www.rasa.org.au

Sex Industry Network Promoting the health rights and well-being of South Australian sex workers. sin.org.au SHine SA Not-for-profit organisation providing sexual health education, early intervention, health promotion, clinical services and therapeutic counselling. shinesa.org.au South Australian Mobilisation + Empowerment for Sexual Health (SAMESH) South Australia’s targeted HIV and STI prevention program with support for people living with HIV. samesh.org.au UNIDOS UNIDOS is a free, confidential program for people who are same sex attracted (SSA) and/or questioning their sexuality. rasa.org.au

TASMANIA Rainbow Tasmania An information resource and an incorporated body of organisations dedicated to achieving and maintaining inclusion and equity for LGBTI people in Tasmania. rainbowtas.org Working It Out Tasmania’s gender, sexuality, and intersex status support and education service workingitout.org.au

NORTHERN TERRITORY Northern Territory AIDS and Hepatitis Council Works in the area of blood borne viruses, education and social support in the Northern Territory. ntahc.org.au/programs/lgbt-services