No matter where you live, there is always an organisation for you to reach out to that can cater to your needs or interests. Here is a comprehensive, state-by-state list of community services and organisations available.
NATIONAL
AFAO
The Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations is the national peak body of HIV and AIDS sexual health organisations
Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives
Collecting, preserving and celebrating Australia’s queer past.
BeyondBlue
Works to address issues associated with depression, anxiety disorders and related mental disorders, and to reduce associated stigma.
Black Rainbow
Social network for Indigenous people who identify as LGBTI, sistergirl or brotherboy. Also advocates for better mental health and suicide prevention.
Freedom2B
Assists LGBTI people from Christian backgrounds on their journey to reconciling their faith, sexuality and gender identity.
Genderqueer Australia
Specialises in the support of gender questioning and genderqueer people, their family, friends and professionals who they go to for help.
Metropolitan Community Church
With branches all over Australia, the MCC prides itself in being a inclusive and LGBTI-friendly place of worship.
mccmelbourne.com.au & mccbris.asn.au & mccsydney.org
MindOUT!
A mental health and suicide prevention project supporting health organisations to be inclusive of LGBTI people.
Minus18
Provide mental health, peer mentoring and events to support same-sex attracted and gender-diverse young people from all over Australia.
NAPWHA
The National Association of People with HIV Australia.
Organisation Intersex International Australia
Intersex human rights, information, education and peer and family support.
Out for Australia
An organisation that seeks to support and mentor aspiring LGBTI professionals as they navigate their way through the early stages of their career.
PFLAG Australia
A non-profit voluntary organisation and support network for parents and families of LGBTI people.
Pinnacle Foundation
Provides scholarships to LGBTI youth who are marginalised or disadvantaged.
Pride in Diversity
Australia’s only national not-for-profit employer support program for all aspects of LGBTI workplace inclusion. Publishers of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI).
Pride in Sport
Sporting inclusion program specifically designed to assist National and State sporting organisations and clubs with the inclusion of LGBTI employees, players, volunteers and spectators.
www.prideindiversity.com.au/
QLife Australia
Free LGBTI phone and web counselling, coast to coast. Call 1800 184 527.
Silver Rainbow
An LGBTI ageing and aged care group that provides training for aged care providers, resources, information and advocacy.
Transcend
Supporting trans* children and their families.
Wendybird
A community for meaningful connection for all LGBTIQ people
AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY
AIDS Action Council
The ACT’s peak HIV and AIDS health organisation also offers counselling, peer education, treatments, resources, and more.
A Gender Agenda
Works with gender-diverse community members, including intersex people, trans* people, cross-dressers and other gender-variant or gender non-conforming people.
Diversity ACT
A community-based, non-profit organisation that exists to advance and support the aspirations, acceptance and human dignity of LGBTI members of the Canberra community.
NEW SOUTH WALES
Acceptance Sydney
A faith community supporting LGBTI Catholics, their family and friends.
ACON
The AIDS Council of NSW is one of Australia’s largest LGBTI sexual health and wellbeing organisations, with a variety of services on offer, including free rapid HIV testing clinics, counselling, resources, substance support, and more.
Ankali Project
Trains and supports volunteers who provide emotional and social support to people living with HIV.
BLISS
The Blacktown Lesbian Information and Social Support operates out of the Blacktown Women’s and Girls’ Health Centre, a non-profit organisation in western Sydney.
Bobby Goldsmith Foundation
Provides financial and practical assistance, financial counselling, housing and employment support to people living disadvantaged by HIV.
Care Coordination
ACON service that helps clients with multiple and/or complex needs to access relevant healthcare and support services, manage care and treatment and reduce social isolation. A free service provided for three months.
Cronulla Gay Group
A social group for LGBTI people in Cronulla and Sutherland Shire
Dayenu
Sydney’s Jewish LGBTI social and networking group.
The Gender Centre Inc.
A non-profit state-wide service supporting the transgender and gender diverse community through counselling, case management, crisis & transitional accommodation, Transgender Anti-Violence project, over 55 support, group work outreach, prison outreach.
NSW Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby
Provides referral and educative resources on gay and lesbian rights to the media, policy makers and the community.
HERO
he Hastings Equal Respect and Opportunity Organisation promotes respect towards one another and community acceptance regardless of preference or identity.
HIV/AIDS Legal Centre NSW
A specialist community legal centre funded to provide free legal services and advice to people with HIV-related legal matters.
Inner City Legal Centre
Provides free legal services to Sydney’s LGBTI community.
MAG (Mature Age Gays) Sydney
A social club for gay and bi sexual men and their supporters.
Parramatta Queer Forum
A coalition of organisations formed in 2009 in response to a survey of western Sydney LGBTI people who felt there was a need for a group that could put on events, advocate for rights, provide safe spaces and make Sydney’s suburban LGBTI community visible.
Pink Mountains
An online community information guide, and business directory for LGBTI people, their friends and supporters, living in or visiting the Blue Mountains.
The Polly’s Club
The longest running LGBTI community organisation in Australia.
Positive Life NSW
The voice of people with HIV since 1988.
Queer Screen – Featured projects
Online listing to promote LGBTI filmmakers’ projects and crowdfunding initiatives.
queerscreen.org.au/featured-projects
Rainbow Recovery Club
Provides a safe meeting place, primarily for LGBT people, in a 12 step programs for recovery from alcoholism, drug and other addictions.
Rainbow Visions
A coalition of individuals and groups who initiate and support actions that contribute to making the Hunter region a healthier, more enjoyable, rewarding and culturally rich place for LGBTI people in the Newcastle and Hunter regions.
SGLBA
The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association puts on regular networking and social events.
Traxside Youth Centre
The centre, a free and confidential service for young people aged 12-24 in the Macarthur area, also runs a fortnightly event for LGBTI youth.
Twenty10
A non-profit, state-wide organisation working with and supporting young LGBTI people through case work, accommodation, drop-in services, counselling and group activities.
QUEENSLAND
GLBN
Brisbane’s Gay and Lesbian Business Network puts on regular networking and social events.
HIV Foundation Queensland
Aims to elevate HIV and AIDS as a priority health issue through prevention programs, increasing HIV testing, increasing treatment uptake and reigniting awareness about HIV transmission, stigma and discrimination.
Open Doors
An LGBTI youth service that provides drop-in services, counselling, outreach workers and group activities.
QuAC
The Queensland AIDS Council delivers HIV prevention programs, client services for people with HIV, peer support and advocacy.
QPP
Queensland Positive People is an advocacy and support organisation for people living with HIV in Queensland.
Stand Up With Pride
A north Queensland organisation that pursues social change through community action, education, promotion of LGBTI diversity, and social opportunities and peer support.
Sunshine Coast Rainbow Network
Peer outreach, social networking, information sharing, and more.
sunshine-coast-rainbownetwork.com
VICTORIA
Anti Violence Project of Victoria Inc.
VicAVP: Report, Discuss, Respond – Encouraging outcomes for violence & its impacts within & against the Victoria GLBT community since 1997.
Coming Out Australia
Helping people in the GLBTIQ Community with coming out.
David Williams Fund
Provide emergency financial assistance to PLHIV experiencing financial hardship.
FTM Shed
A support group for FTMs and their allies located in Melbourne, Australia.
GASP
Geelong’s very own safe and inclusive space for LGBTI young people aged between 10-25. Weekly meetings, social events, information and advice.
GLHV
Gay and Lesbian Health Victoria is a health and wellbeing policy and resource unit for LGBTI Victorians.
GLOBE
Melbourne’s Gay and Lesbian Organisation of Business and Enterprise puts on regular networking and social events as well as community forums.
GoWest
Collectively brings together local organisations and artists supporting and representing the LGBTI communities in the western region of Melbourne.
Living Positive Victoria
The state’s peak body representing people living with HIV
Peer Education
Workshops for men who are attracted to other men.
Positive Living Centre
Community centre for people living with HIV providing social, emotional, recreational, and skills-based services and activities.
vac.org.au/support-services/community-centre
The Centre Clinic
Safe, LGBTI-friendly general practice and specialist medical care for people living with HIV.
Transgender Victoria
Founded in the late 1990s to address discrimination faced by trans people in Victoria.
transgendervictoria.com
The Diversity Project
Aims to create a safer, more inclusive and healthier community in the City of Greater Shepparton and beyond for young people who are same-sex attracted, sex and gender diverse.
VAC
The Victorian AIDS Council is Australia’s oldest HIV and AIDS organisation, offering services for the LGBTI community, such as counselling, community support, alcohol and drug service, rapid HIV tests, and more.
Victorian Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby
The VGLRL fights for equality, social justice, human rights for the state’s LGBTI community.
WayOut
Victorian Rural Youth and Sexual Diversity Project.
WorkingOUT
A specialist employment service for LGBTI-identified people.
Search for “WorkingOUT” at senswide.com.au
Zoe Belle Gender Centre
A centre to support and improve the health and wellbeing of Victoria’s sex and gender diverse population.
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Freedom Centre
A hangout and resource location for LGBTI youth based in Northbridge, Perth.
GLWA
Phone and web-based counselling service for the LGBTI community.
Living Proud
Providing support, information and resources to the Western Australian LGBTI community.
True Colours
A service offering regional support for young people with diverse sexuality and gender, as well as their families. Also provides training workshops for allied service providers. Operates in Bunbury.
WA AIDS Council
Leads the Western Australian community in the provision of a wide range of services in the prevention of HIV, and the treatment and care of people living with HIV and AIDS.
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Adelaide LGBT events
List events and activities of interest to the LGBTIQ communities in Adelaide and country South Australia.
Bfriend
Offering mentoring, support, information and referral for people coming out as LGBTIQ, and their families.
yourbestlife.org.au/services/bfriend
Cheltenham Place
Individuals living with HIV will receive individualised support in their own homes or at Cheltenham Place.
Clinic 275
Clinic 275 offers a walk-in, free and confidential testing, diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted infections. No appointments necessary.
MOSAIC Blood Borne Viruses Support Services
Free and confidential counselling for people affected by HIV/AIDS or hepatitis.
PEACE Multicultural Services
PEACE (Personal Education And Community Empowerment) supports and assists individuals, families and communities from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to lead balanced and healthy lives.
Sex Industry Network
Promoting the health rights and well-being of South Australian sex workers.
SHine SA
Not-for-profit organisation providing sexual health education, early intervention, health promotion, clinical services and therapeutic counselling.
South Australian Mobilisation + Empowerment for Sexual Health (SAMESH)
South Australia’s targeted HIV and STI prevention program with support for people living with HIV.
UNIDOS
UNIDOS is a free, confidential program for people who are same sex attracted (SSA) and/or questioning their sexuality.
TASMANIA
Rainbow Tasmania
An information resource and an incorporated body of organisations dedicated to achieving and maintaining inclusion and equity for LGBTI people in Tasmania.
Working It Out
Tasmania’s gender, sexuality, and intersex status support and education service
NORTHERN TERRITORY
Northern Territory AIDS and Hepatitis Council
Works in the area of blood borne viruses, education and social support in the Northern Territory.
ntahc.org.au/programs/lgbt-services
I am an Arab gay and I do not speak English very well and I feel very lonely. Is there anyone who helps me to integrate with the LGBT community?
Thanks for the help through tough times