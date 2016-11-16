—

DATING app Tinder has announced a new feature that will enable users to accurately represent their gender identities with a campaign called #AllTypesAllSwipes.

Users will now be able to select their gender from 37 options, including ‘trans man’, ‘trans woman’ and ‘trans’. If none of the options available are applicable, users can also enter their own customised gender label. Users can also choose whose searches they appear in, depending on their sexuality.

The campaign is the result of ongoing consultations with representatives from GLAAD’s Transgender Media program and community members such as filmmaker Andrea James.

In their statement, Tinder explained that despite not being the best ally to the trans community in the past, they are now allocating more resources to their support team and educating their staff on the challenges facing the trans community.

Many of the new features are partially the result of trans users being reported and subsequently banned from using the app in the past. Tinder has said that users who feel they were unfairly banned can contact the team, who will then review their request.

The feature has already been rolled out in the US, UK, and Canada, and will hopefully be released in other countries soon.