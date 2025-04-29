2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates From The Electorate of Griffith

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Griffith.

In Brisbane’s Griffith electorate, queer rights aren’t just campaign promises—they’re lived realities. From defending drag story times to funding vital trans health services, this election will decide whether our communities move forward or fight harder to hold the line.

This year’s seven candidates include Max Chandler-Mather (Greens), Renee Coffey (Labor), Andrea Campbell (Family First), Dion Hunt (People First), Lindsay Bell (One Nation), Anthony Bishop (Liberal) and Aaron Hayes (Trumpet of Patriots),

Max Chandler-Mather – Greens for Griffith

Max Chandler has lived in Griffith his entire life, growing up in a close-knit West End community shaped by strong progressive values. Now living in Greenslopes with his partner Jo and young son Felix, Max brings lived experience to his role as the Greens’ spokesperson for Housing and Homelessness.

He’s passionate about fixing a broken housing system that favours wealthy investors over renters and first-home buyers. Since his election, Max has invested $80,000 of his salary back into his community, funding school meals programs, school supply events and organising disaster relief initiatives during Cyclone Alfred.

His vision is a fairer society where healthcare and education are genuinely free, and housing is accessible for all—funded by holding billionaires and big corporations accountable.

Max’s commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights is clear. He fought to keep gender and sexuality questions in the Census, advocates for free gender-affirming healthcare under Medicare through the National LGBTIQA+ Health and Wellbeing Action Plan and supports free access to PrEP and PEP.

“The best way to support the community is to show up and speak out when LGBTQIA+ people are under attack,” he says.

Allyship isn’t abstract for Max. Growing up with LGBTQIA+ family and friends and proudly marching at Brisbane Pride, he knows that the fight for equality is personal and unfinished. He backs stronger anti-discrimination protections and increased funding for queer youth organizations such as PFLAG, Open Door Youth as well as a new trans youth health clinic in Brisbane.

“We need representatives who do the right thing, not just when it’s convenient,” Max says. “Voting 1 Greens means real change—on housing, climate, and cost-of-living—and keeping Peter Dutton out.”

Renee Coffey – Labor

Born and raised in Brisbane’s southside, Renee Coffey is passionate about building a future in Griffith where everyone can thrive. With a background in reconciliation and youth mental health leadership, Renee’s campaign is grounded in real-world action.

She’s prioritising housing affordability, mental health access, and urgent climate action to create a community that works for all.

Renee is a proud and visible LGBTQIA+ ally. She participates in rallies, loves Brisbane Pride Ball, launched her campaign at Come to Daddy in West End, and actively shows up where inclusion needs a voice. “I’ll keep showing up, especially wherever inclusion and equality need a voice,” she says.

She strongly opposes the Queensland LNP’s rollback on gender-affirming care for under-16s, supports bulk billing for accessible care, and champions better funding for local queer organisations.

“It’s about more than funding—it’s about backing the community to thrive,” says Renee, pointing to the importance of spaces and events like Drag Storytime where everyone can feel safe, loud and proud.

Renee also promises to advocate for stronger anti-discrimination protections, believing that “no one’s rights should come at the expense of someone else’s dignity or safety.”

“We can’t afford a Dutton government,” Renee says. “If you care about equity, healthcare, climate action, and a community where everyone belongs, we must keep moving forward. In Griffith, that starts with your vote.”

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

Andrea Campbell (Family First) declined to take part in this story. Anthony Bishop (Liberal) was unavailable to comment. Dion Hunt (People First), Lindsay Bell (One Nation) and Aaron Hayes (Trumpet of Patriots) could not be reached by the time of publishing.