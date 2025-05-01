2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates From The Electorate of Kingsford Smith

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Kingsford Smith.

In Kingsford Smith, the fight for a fairer, more inclusive future is on. With pressing issues like LGBTQIA+ rights and reform at the forefront, this federal election promises to forge the community for many years to come.

This year’s five candidates include This year’s five candidates include Keiron Brown (Greens), Matt Thistlewaite (Labor), Brad Cole (Liberal), Elsa Parker (Independent) and Mark Jelic (One Nation).

Keiron Brown – Greens for Kingsford Smith

For Keiron Brown, Kingsford Smith is more than a postcode — it’s home, community, and chosen family. “This is where my roots run deep,” Brown says. “I want everyone here to feel the same sense of belonging I do. I want them to be safe, seen and supported.”

A proud queer Blak man, Brown’s politics are rooted in reality, not party lines, focusing on the fight for housing justice, climate action, and lifting up queer and First Nations voices.

Brown is unapologetically clear about his mission. “I’ll fight to increase funding for local queer organisations, ensure community spaces are protected, and push for policy that uplifts our people – especially First Nations, trans and queers who are often left behind,” he says, determined to strengthen and unify the community.

When it comes to the trans community, Brown is unyielding. “Trans people deserve safety, dignity and joy,” Brown says, pledging to scrap for anti-discrimination protections and real public education that tackles hate head-on.

“We won’t be silent and we will stand together,” he declares.

And when it comes to community spaces under attack, like Drag Story Time? Brown’s stance is fierce: “We will defend our joy. Hate has no place here; these events will go on, louder and prouder than ever.”

Brown is ready to challenge the system, advocating for a future with free healthcare and consistent funding where First Nations and LGBTQIA+ voices aren’t just heard, but lead the charge for change.

“We deserve better, not just the bare minimum. Vote for hope, vote for courage, vote for change,” he implores.

Matt Thistlethwaite – Labor

Born and raised in Maroubra, Matt Thistlethwaite knows that Australia falls short when it comes to LGBTQIA+ health and equality—and he’s determined to change that.

“Too many LGBTIQA+ people continue to experience poorer health and mental health outcomes, alongside discrimination, stigma, isolation, harassment and violence,” says the incumbent MP for Kingsford Smith.

Labor’s National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ Australians, which Thistlethwaite calls a “game changer”, is more than just a reform—it’s a promise of radical overhaul aimed at boosting health literacy, accessibility, and workforce capability nationwide.

“Every Australian should have access to the best available healthcare, including trans and gender diverse Australians,” Thistlethwaite says, firmly asserting that healthcare should never discriminate, no matter who you are.

Labor has already invested $15.5 million into kickstarting system-wide changes, with $13 million in grants targeted directly at dedicated LGBTQIA+ services.

If re-elected, the Albanese Government promises a further $10 million to train and certify a primary care workforce better equipped to meet the needs of LGBTQIA+ patients.

“I’m committed to ensuring that every LGBTIQA+ Australian receives the care they deserve,” he adds, showing that his advocacy goes beyond just policy—it’s about improving the lives of individuals across the country.

With local roots and a clear track record, Thistlethwaite is focused on creating a community where affordable housing, strong public services, and fair wages are a reality for all.

Brad Cole – Liberal

Brad Cole is ready to champion the Kingsford Smith community in Canberra. With a keen focus on the needs of his community—particularly when it comes to cost of living and supporting local LGBTQIA+ organizations, he says, “I’m Kingsford Smith’s biggest advocate,” drawing attention to the need for more investment in local infrastructure.

“We’ve been let down by Labor for far too long. If I’m elected, I’ll fight for even more investment,” boldly says Cole.

Cole is determined to support the LGBTQIA+ community in thriving, safely. “The LGBTQIA+ community is an important part of the fabric of Kingsford Smith, and I’m committed to supporting everyone that lives, works, and visits our local area,” he says, emphasising the importance of true inclusivity in his vision.

As far as legislation goes, Cole is unwavering when it comes to protecting the community from hate. “Hate crimes against LGBTQIA+ citizens are abhorrent and must be swiftly dealt with by the full force of the law,” he states firmly, pointing to the Hate Crimes Bill and emphasisng his commitment to ensuring safety for all residents.

Cole also firmly backs the National Action Plan for the Health & Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ people, and keenly believes that Australia must continue to push forward with HIV eradication.

“It is crucial that medical evidence should be our primary guide when dealing with the standards of care for the LGBTQIA+ community,” he says acknowledging that “these are very sensitive medical issues, and care and consideration are crucial.”

“The last Liberal government invested over $50 million in new funding to extend access to HIV treatment, and I would push for further funding to improve accessibility,” he vows.

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

Elsa Parker (Independent) and Mark Jelic (One Nation) did not respond by the time of publication.