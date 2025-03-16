90,000 People Call For Spotify To Remove All Andrew Tate Content

A petition has amassed over 90,000 signatures urging Spotify to remove all content associated with controversial figure Andrew Tate.

This effort follows the streaming platform’s decision to take down Tate’s course titled “Pimping Hoes,” which was deemed to violate its content policies.

Andrew Tate content remains online

However, a multitude of his other courses and podcast episodes, including “How to get girls FAST and EASY,” remain accessible, prompting growing concerns about the implications of his teachings.

Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, has gained notoriety for propagating toxic beliefs that demean women and promote harmful stereotypes about masculinity.

His rhetoric, which often includes misogynistic and homophobic overtones, particularly targets vulnerable audiences such as young men and boys.

Allegations of human trafficking and rape hang over him as he faces legal troubles in Romania, though he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The petition’s creator, Renee Chopping, has been vocal about the significant impact of Tate’s influence on youth.

She stated, “In classrooms, I’ve sat with young boys who admire influencers like Andrew Tate, believing that dominance, aggression and entitlement define success and masculinity. I’ve also listened to young girls express the daily impact of these toxic ideals. They feel pressure to meet unrealistic beauty standards, tolerate degradation and rape threats, and navigate a world where they are seen as objects rather than equals.”

Her statements highlight the urgent need for responsible media consumption and the dangers posed by figures like Tate.

Tate has also been vocal against the LGBTQIA+ community, earlier this year launching a far right political party and calling for the ban of LGBTQIA+ content in schools. One of his platforms when launching the party was to ban “LGBTQ+ propaganda” in schools and promote “traditional family values” in its place.

Following the removal of the “Pimping Hoes” course, a Spotify spokesperson confirmed that the decision stemmed from a violation of the platform’s policies. However, many questions remain about why other courses remain available, potentially perpetuating Tate’s harmful messages.