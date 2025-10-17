A Dizzying Array Of Hot Fellas: Aus Firefighters Drop Smokin’ 2026 Calendar

The calendar that’s most beloved by Australia’s gay & bi men is back — and it is once again hot enough to fog up your bathroom mirror, light your fuse, smoke your ham, blaze your saddles, inferno your… in your ferno? I’m running out of fire puns. But pay it no mind, because as an added bonus to the biceps and baby animals — the 2026 Australian Firefighters Calendar once again raises funds for stunningly important local causes!

Now in its 33rd year, the calendar has become a proud Aussie tradition raising millions for wildlife orgs, animal rescues, and charities supporting veterans, children with cancer, volunteer firefighters in rural and regional areas, and more.

Part thirst trap, part charity powerhouse, the latest edition continues that three-decade-plus legacy, with proceeds going to organisations including the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, Wildcare NT, South Australian Native Animal Rescue, Kids With Cancer Foundation, CAVFA, Safe Haven Animal Rescue and Wandering Warriors.

Saving Aussie wildlife, one six-pack at a time

If you were under the impression those glossy photos were just for show, now you know better — the calendar’s donations have directly funded life-saving work for many years.

Dr Stephen Van Mil, Founder and CEO of the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, said the calendar’s ongoing support has helped them open and operate the Byron Bay Raptor Recovery Centre — a cutting-edge facility dedicated to rehabilitating birds of prey.

“In 2024 The Byron Bay Raptor Recovery Centre was opened and has been operational for about 19 months. It is a state-of-the-art facility specifically for the rehabilitation of sick, injured, and orphaned birds of prey, and it is currently full of patients,” said Van Mil. “The honour of the naming rights for the recovery centre for 2025 has been given to the Australian Firefighters Calendar for their continual support to the hospital”.

Wildcare Inc, a non-profit in the Northern Territory which provides a support network for carers of sick, injured and orphaned wildlife, says the donations they received from the Firefighters calendar in the past arrived at a deeply important time for the organisation.

“We were first approached by the calendar during a time when we were getting no government support at all — it was so difficult obtaining grants and were finding it very hard to continue with the cost of specialised food and vet fees for our native wildlife,” explained 2025 NT Australian of the Year and Wildcare Inc founder Mignon McHendrie. “With the support of the Australian Firefighters Calendar we have not only survived but thrived to 140 carers in the Northern Territory.”

Five ways to turn up the heat

The 2026 release comes in five sizzling kinds: the dog edition, cat edition, horse edition, mixed animal edition, and lastly the classic calendar, the hero edition.

Each glossy page is a reminder that doing good can look (very) good.

So if you needed an excuse to treat yourself to twelve months of pure, heroic eye candy — here it is.

Now, we need to have a lie down. *fans self*